Residents in North Texas are asked to take a quick survey to help Lit Communities assess available internet for the Prosper, Gunter, Anna, Van Alstyne and Melissa areas. The impacts of taking the survey will help determine the current Broadband capacity in these communities and provide a plan for increased service. By taking this brief survey, residents will be helping to determine the need for more affordable and reliable high-speed internet to the area.

Once residents have completed the survey (available at bit.ly/3TSWEiJ), they will be asked to take a speed test to measure their current internet connection performance. The speed test data is crucial to the project and the data collected will greatly increase the ability to improve broadband services. This survey is unique to any others in which residents may have participated.

