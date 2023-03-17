Untitled (1080 × 400 px) (1920 × 1080 px) - 1

Join Prosper Mayor David Bristol and the Parks and Recreation Department in the newly expanded Mayor’s Fitness Challenge.

The annual challenge will run the full year to encourage wellness as a Prosper lifestyle. Residents of all ages are invited to join the challenge, which is hosted annually to bring attention to health and fitness in the community.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments