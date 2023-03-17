Join Prosper Mayor David Bristol and the Parks and Recreation Department in the newly expanded Mayor’s Fitness Challenge.
The annual challenge will run the full year to encourage wellness as a Prosper lifestyle. Residents of all ages are invited to join the challenge, which is hosted annually to bring attention to health and fitness in the community.
The 2023 Mayor’s Fitness Challenge is divided into two tracking seasons, spring and fall, and an off-season over the summer. Participants who successfully complete the challenge will earn a T-shirt and an entry into the drawing for a pair of Bluetooth earbuds.
Throughout all seasons, a variety of giveaways will distinguish the 2023 challenge from past challenges. Also, a grand prize winner will be selected to receive the Mayor’s Challenge Coin, presented by Mayor Bristol himself during a Town Council meeting.
"As Mayor of Prosper, I am proud to launch the 2023 Mayor’s Fitness Challenge, a year-long initiative aimed at promoting wellness as a lifestyle. I invite all residents, regardless of age, to participate in this year-long challenge and take advantage of the opportunity to improve their health and fitness. Let's make Prosper a healthier and happier community together," said Mayor David Bristol.
2023 Mayor’s Fitness Challenge Schedule and Season Details:
Spring Challenge Season - March 1 - May 31
During this time, participants are tasked with documenting an average of 90 fitness/exercise minutes each week on a tracking sheet. All types of physical exercise qualify for tracking. Challengers who submit a completed tracking sheet by June 9 will earn a t-shirt and entry into the drawing for the top seasonal prize, Bluetooth earbuds.
Summer Challenge Season - June 1 - Aug. 31
During this time, participants receive a break from routine and tracking to enjoy the summer. Although tracking fitness minutes and sheets are not required, the spirit of the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge remains! The Parks and Recreation Department will keep you engaged with fitness tips, freebies, and a few surprises! Summer challengers can expect giveaways that include workout gear, fitness classes, and weekly and monthly gym memberships.
Fall Challenge Season - Sept. 1 - Nov. 30
The final season brings a return to documenting 90 fitness/exercise minutes per week on a tracking sheet. All types of physical exercise qualify for tracking. Challengers who submit a completed tracking sheet by Dec. 8 will earn a t-shirt and entry into the drawing for the top seasonal prize, Bluetooth earbuds. The random drawing will be conducted at the conclusion of the Fall Challenge Season.
Prosper residents of all ages are encouraged to participate in one or all challenge seasons! Challengers who participate in all three seasons and turn in completed tracking sheets for two seasons will be eligible for the grand prize, selected at the conclusion of the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge.
“The Town of Prosper is excited to begin this program for 2023. We’ve had great participation in the past and are expanding the program to support Wellness as one of the Mayor’s Centers of Excellence,” said Parks and Recreation Director, Dan Baker.
How to participate in the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge:
1. Register at prospertx.gov/mayorsfitnesschallenge and download the tracking sheet.
2. Document an average of 90 fitness/exercise minutes each week on the tracking sheet.
3. To successfully complete the spring and fall challenges for a t-shirt and various prizes: Submit or email your completed tracking sheets to mfc23@prospertx.gov by the deadlines.
4. To be eligible for the grand prize, successfully complete the spring and fall challenges and register and participate during the Summer Season.
The grand prize is a Mayor’s Challenge Coin, presented by Mayor Bristol during a Town Council meeting. The recipient will be chosen from a random drawing at the conclusion of the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge. A challenge coin is specifically designed to honor a person for a special achievement. Mayor Bristol brought the concept to Prosper and presents the Mayor’s Challenge Coin as a way to recognize staff and residents. The coin is one part of Mayor Bristol’s “Centers of Excellence” which includes five pillars (Technology, Healthcare, Education, Wellness and Community). The Mayor’s Challenge Coin, presented to the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge winning participant, will fall under the Mayor’s Wellness pillar.
