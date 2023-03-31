Prosper residents, you have a new LOCAL news publication in town — say hello to Check Out Prosper

There is something brand new you will have to check out in Prosper!
Available online now at www.checkoutprosper.com, and coming to 10,000 mailboxes of Prosper residents no later than early May, the Town of Prosper will have a new source for LOCAL news, information, sports, features and more.
Check Out Prosper is a new daily online, and monthly local news source produced by Star Local Media, which has been a trusted news source serving the suburban markets of the DFW metroplex for decades.
Star Local Media, owned and operated by Rick and Elizabeth Rogers, reaches an average of more than 300,000 engaged users online each month at www.starlocalmedia.com along with having the largest Sunday print distribution in the metroplex with its 10 community weekly publications in Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Celina, Little Elm/The Colony, Carrollton, Lewisville, Coppell and Mesquite. The Rogers, who have called Frisco home since 2011, purchased Star Local Media in January 2022.
"We welcome Prosper and its residents to the Star Local Media family of publications, and to our hyper-local news site at www.starlocalmedia.com," Rick Rogers said. "What you will find online weekly, and in print monthly with Check Out Prosper will be coverage of town events and news, information and features about achievements within the Prosper ISD, highlights from your Prosper high school athletic teams and profiles on the people of the community who make Prosper a special place to live.
"Since my family purchased Star Local Media 15 months ago, our mission statement has been 'to be a true reflection of the communities we serve.' We consider it a privilege to now be able to tell the stories of what makes Prosper a special town to call home."
Plans are already under way for the first print issue of Check Out Prosper, which will be delivered to the mailboxes of 10,000 Prosper homes no later than the first week of May. The print edition will be delivered monthly. In the print edition, there will be dedicated space for town news coverage, Prosper ISD news, personality profiles, economic development updates, sports coverage and more. The first edition will be no less than 32 pages in tabloid format.
"In our initial meetings with residents, town leaders and local businesses, the feedback to our vision has been very positive," Rogers said. "I think Prosper, which it has a variety of niche lifestyle magazines, has been yearning for a news publication that encompasses all aspects of town life. That is our mission with Check Out Prosper. One question I have been asked is why will be the print edition be delivered monthly, instead of weekly? Check Out Prosper is a digital-first product. We want you to check online with us every day to keep up to date on local news, issues, sports and more. The monthly print edition will serve as a unique reading experience — and as a way for our advertising partners to deliver their message and promote their services at a far more affordable cost than if they were to use direct mail on their own."
Check Out Prosper will be also be an effective marketing tool for Prosper-based and area businesses to reach both current and future customers. Check Out Prosper will offer a variety of effective and affordable marketing solutions including four size options in the monthly print edition, along with premium space availability, as well as digital marketing opportunities online at www.starlocalmedia.com and www.checkoutprosper.com. Check Out Prosper also offers both targeted email and targeted digital display and social media marketing, as well as content marketing tools to allow business owners to tell their brand story to a highly engaged, highly-local audience.
"One of the biggest benefits of investing your marketing dollars with Check Out Prosper is that you also have the opportunity to take advantage of the entire Star Local Media network," said Rodney Blaukat, VP of Sales and Marketing with Star Local Media. "If a Prosper businesses wants to grow its client base in a neighboring community like Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, or Celina, we have publications and digital marketing solutions available for them to do just that and get strong results. If a Prosper business sells its services or products across the country, we can help you gain new customers two time zones away with our targeted email and digital marketing solutions. Our No. 1 goal with our business partners is to help them identify who they want to reach, and what their desired end result is, and then leverage our huge audience both online and in print to execute a plan and deliver strong results."
Star Local Media wants to celebrate the launch of Check Out Prosper with a community event in May. Details will be announced in the first print edition.
"Meanwhile, if you have questions, would like to talk about having your business be a part of the first edition contact Rodney Blaukat at rblaukat@starlocalmedia.com, or have a story or coverage idea for our news staff, please do not hesitate to email me at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com," Rogers said. "We can't wait for you to 'check out' what we have in store for Prosper. We appreciate everyone in Prosper who have welcome us with open arms, and look forward to being a valued pillar of the community for years to come as we have been in the cities we have been serving for decades."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.