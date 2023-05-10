In a communication to parents from Prosper ISD officials, it was announced that one arrest was made and another student will face school disciplinary action after two social media posts were discovered recently involving threats against Prosper High School.
The communication states that the Prosper ISD Police Department, the Town of Prosper Police Department, the Frisco Police Department and the The North Texas Fusion Center worked together to determine that a Prosper ISD student made a threatening social post against Prosper High School. This student was arrested and faces criminal charges as well as school disciplinary consequences.
Law enforcement agencies also determined that a different Prosper ISD student made a seemingly threatening social media post that referenced the Town of Prosper and Frisco, according to the Prosper ISD communication. This student is facing the full consequences of the student code of conduct and possible criminal charges.
At this time, law enforcement agencies do not believe that there was an active plan in either one of these cases, just the social media posts.
Over the past 24 hours, the Prosper ISD Police Department received hundreds of Tip411 submissions, phone calls and emails.
"We cannot stress strongly enough that families must talk with their children about the serious consequences of making social media posts like these," the Prosper ISD communication states. "There are real, sometimes criminal, consequences for these actions."
Prosper ISD encourages anyone with knowledge about threats to immediately inform campus administration, the Prosper ISD Police Department at (469) 219-2000 ext. 16160 or Tip411.
