In a communication to parents from Prosper ISD officials, it was announced that one arrest was made and another student will face school disciplinary action after two social media posts were discovered recently involving threats against Prosper High School.

The communication states that the Prosper ISD Police Department, the Town of Prosper Police Department, the Frisco Police Department and the The North Texas Fusion Center worked together to determine that a Prosper ISD student made a threatening social post against Prosper High School. This student was arrested and faces criminal charges as well as school disciplinary consequences.

