Prosper Pradera mixed use 1

Concept images presented Tuesday showcased a preliminary vision for the site, but Andrew Bennett of BOKA Powell architects noted that the images are not fully vetted.

Public discussions surrounding a proposed mixed-use development in Prosper will pick back up in early August following a Prosper Town Council vote.

The Prosper Town Council on Tuesday voted to table an item focused on rezoning a 34.7-acre piece of property to a planned development for mixed use that would include retail, multifamily development, a full-service 150-key hotel, office space and more. The property in focus is located north of Prosper Trail and west of Dallas Parkway.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

