Public discussions surrounding a proposed mixed-use development in Prosper will pick back up in early August following a Prosper Town Council vote.
The Prosper Town Council on Tuesday voted to table an item focused on rezoning a 34.7-acre piece of property to a planned development for mixed use that would include retail, multifamily development, a full-service 150-key hotel, office space and more. The property in focus is located north of Prosper Trail and west of Dallas Parkway.
Concept images presented Tuesday showcased a preliminary vision for the site, but Andrew Bennett of BOKA Powell architects noted that the images are not fully vetted. They do provide a sense of scale between buildings, he said.
“It’s really an exciting opportunity to help shape what could be future use for land that has a lot of potential,” Bennett said.
The item was the focus of over an hour and a half of discussion that included a town staff presentation, input from applications and feedback from town council members.
Two Prosper residents spoke during the public hearing. One cited a variety of concerns and questions regarding the development. Another asked that the town council further look at the potential impact of the proposed site.
Town council members also had a number of questions and comments for the applicant. That included questions about building materials and development trigger stipulations.
“So I know we’ve been talking about the tollway and the corridor for years, about what we were going to do once that bridge was finished,” Councilman Jeff Hodges said. “And so here we are, bridge is finished, and we have this before us, and so we’ve always said if there was going to be more apartments — and I’m not a fan of apartments — but that would be where they would be. Within having something that benefits the town. I think something like this definitely benefits the town, so I think it’s definitely on the right track. There are some questions that I have just based on what I heard from the public comments.”
“I know we’ve met with you several times to review this project, and it’s gone through different iterations,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Ray told the applicant representatives. “So thank you for working with town staff to really bring forward a good project. And I’m excited about it, there’s just a few things I think for me that we need to solidify.”
The town council voted 5-1 to table the item to its Aug. 8 meeting. Councilmember Charles Cotten voted against the motion to table.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.