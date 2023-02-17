The community is invited to the annual Prosper Fishing Derby on Saturday, February 18 from 9-11 a.m. at the Frontier Park pond located at 1551 Frontier Pkwy. This kid-friendly event is an informal morning of fishing, prizes and quality time with friends and family. Event goers are asked to bring their own bait, pole and cooler. The Derby is free of charge and registration is not required.
Upon arriving at the event, families are encouraged to settle around the pond. Judges will be positioned throughout the event to chart the catches of the day. Towards the end of the event, fish will be tallied and prizes awarded in various age categories up to age 14.
“We are looking for another great turnout this year," said Dan Baker, parks and recreation director. "Last year, hundreds of fish were caught and the crowd had a great time. Whether you are an experienced angler, or new to fishing, this is the event for you. Pond Medics once again returns as our platinum sponsor for the fifth year in a row and we are so appreciative for what they bring to this event.”
The Department of Texas Parks & Wildlife has granted the Town of Prosper a fishing license exemption during the event and any stamp requirement for those who fish or volunteer for the event. The pond will be stocked in advance by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, with mostly rainbow trout. The Derby is a catch-and-keep event for trout only, with a limit of five per person. Catch-and-release is encouraged.
