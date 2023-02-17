Prosper fishing.jpg
Courtesy of town of Prosper Parks and Recreation / Facebook

The community is invited to the annual Prosper Fishing Derby on Saturday, February 18 from 9-11 a.m. at the Frontier Park pond located at 1551 Frontier Pkwy. This kid-friendly event is an informal morning of fishing, prizes and quality time with friends and family. Event goers are asked to bring their own bait, pole and cooler. The Derby is free of charge and registration is not required.

Upon arriving at the event, families are encouraged to settle around the pond. Judges will be positioned throughout the event to chart the catches of the day. Towards the end of the event, fish will be tallied and prizes awarded in various age categories up to age 14.

