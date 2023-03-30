The Prosper Town Council met on Tuesday, March 28 for the second monthly meeting. All members of the Town Council were present except Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Craig Andres was in Austin for Collin County Days. Council Member Marcus Ray led the Invocation at the start of the meeting.

Council Member Kern read the announcements, including: Discover Downtown series starts on March 31 for a Moonlight movie, the Mayor Fitness Challenge Spring Season has started and runs until June 9, the New Resident’s Mixer is on Thursday April 6, and Town Hall and offices will be closed April 7th for Good Friday holiday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments