The Prosper Town Council met on Tuesday, March 28 for the second monthly meeting. All members of the Town Council were present except Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Craig Andres was in Austin for Collin County Days. Council Member Marcus Ray led the Invocation at the start of the meeting.
Council Member Kern read the announcements, including: Discover Downtown series starts on March 31 for a Moonlight movie, the Mayor Fitness Challenge Spring Season has started and runs until June 9, the New Resident’s Mixer is on Thursday April 6, and Town Hall and offices will be closed April 7th for Good Friday holiday.
The Town Council approved the Consent Agenda, with the exception of Item 9. Included in the agenda was the approval of a contract to service fire trucks and apparatuses, the purchase of vehicles for use by the police department, and funding the Town’s portion of the the design and construction of the First Street and Preston left turn project. Additionally, the Town established a No Parking Zone on Foxfield Court.
Director of Parks and Recreation Dan Baker presented a construction plan to correct the water flow at Hays Park. After the park construction was finished, it was evident there was an issue with the current easements and drainage. This had an impact on a resident to the north of the park, and, after analysis, Baker agreed that the water was flowing quickly. The adjustment to the budget money needed to correct the water flow is slightly more than $10,000. The construction plan will increase the berm size along the water drainage area.
“We met with consultants to see what else we could do to remedy the quickly moving water,” Baker said. “Because there is no in ground sewer system in this area, the consultants suggested that we slow the water down by constructing a berm along where the water is draining now. Then we will have a drain. We will pipe that will take water away and into the sewer.”
It is unclear why the design did not provide adequate drainage. Baker speculated that the park construction caused the speed of the water to increase. “I agree that the water is moving quickly,” Mayor David Bristol said. “I am reluctant to approve this because I believe that the designers we hired designed it incorrectly.” Baker said that the department has invited many people to the park, including the design team.
“To be honest, I think that the decomposed granite was a bad choice for this project,” Baker said. “I do not know who approved this, as I was not here at that time. Because it is a loose material, and it is on a slope, it does not stay as well. We want to remove the granite and lay concrete instead.”
As the park is directly south of private property that shares an easement, landscaping and construction on the private property may be contributing to the drainage issue. Council Member Charles Cotten suggested that Town staff investigate this landscaping and construction on the private property to determine if that is contributing to the drainage situation.
“We think that following this design will help the situation,” Baker said. “We know that when there are heavy rains the streets flood and there is not a way to keep all the water from the adjacent yards. However this should address most of the issue.”
After much discussion, this item was tabled until Town staff can investigate the easement.
During the citizen comment portion, president of the Visual Arts of Prosper Toni Wengler spoke to the council.
“While we are a relatively new organization, our membership is growing quickly,” Wengler said. “We are determined and committed to making a bigger impact in our community. We are in need of a place to hold our activities, as our current facility will no longer host our organization after May of this year. Art organizations play a critical role in stimulating business and economic growth. They can transform any area into a tourist destination of choice. We want to add Prosper to that list. We are making a formal request that the Town Council of Prosper create a public art board for Prosper. We hope to join together to paint a more beautiful future, full of color imagination and wonder for the Town of Prosper.”
The Town Council approved a Special Purpose Sign District for Phases 2 and 3. This allows for all signs in the Gates of Prosper to have a consistent look. These signs are slightly larger than the typical signs permitted.
“I am concerned with the amount of signs in Prosper,” Council Member Cotten said. “We already allow for a sign on each side of the building, and then these large signs. We also allow for large For Lease temporary signs. I would like to see temporary signs removed from developed parcels.
A representative from the property assured the Town Council that he would address the amount of temporary signs with the brokers. Council Member Ray suggested that Town Council examine and adjust the sign ordinances at a later date.
Mayor Bristol has requested a matrix of all requested agenda items including the status of each. Council Member Kern would like Town staff to analyze the timing of the light on First Street. In a response to public comment, Bristol asked staff to schedule a discussion for the creation of an Arts Committee. Council Member Amy Bartley suggested that the Town Staff schedule the Capital subcommittee meet soon. Bartley also requested a conversation about each member’s 5-10 year plan for Prosper.
After the Executive Session, a new member was nominated to the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Additional details about the Town Council, agenda, minutes, and projects are all available on the town website. The Town Council meets twice monthly for regular meetings, typically on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Resident attendance is encouraged.
