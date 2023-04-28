The Town of Prosper Town Council met on Tuesday, April 25 and recognized first responders that served in two life saving events that occurred during the month of March.
On March 15, firefighters were called when a 2-year-old was found unresponsive. Michael Birdwell was a bystander, and performed CPR on the child and was recognized at the meeting. Additionally, on March 11, a couple who resides in Prosper were walking when one person was not feeling well and had a cardiac arrest. The wife of this resident performed CPR until Prosper first responders arrived. She was recognized for her life saving efforts. Finally, Prosper Fire Chief Stuart Blasingame recognized each member of the first responders team that responded to these two calls.
In other business, the Town Council heard a request to amend the Future Land Use Plan from Residential Low Density to Retail and Neighborhood Services. This request is for a block of land, located on the east side of Preston Road, north of St. Peter Lane. Adjustments in the Future Land Use occur as the population of the Town continues to grow. Proposals must benefit the community long term, as is required by the Town. Because of the residential areas nearby, as well as the greenbelt and topography, the plot was challenging to plan out. The investor suggested that the land include a restaurant with a patio, retail, and offices. Additionally, the land will have trails that connect the residential area to the restaurants.
During discussion, Council member Amy Bartley requested that no packaged liquor be sold in this area.
“I have an aversion to selling packaged alcohol near homes,” Bartley said.
Town staff agreed to negotiate with the developer. Additionally, Bartley requested that the bank be without a drive thru. Bartley requested clarity about the theater in the potential plan. Additional information will be provided as the process continues. After discussion, the Town Council approved the change to the Future Land Use Comprehensive Plan.
The next item on the agenda was further discussion about the land listed above. Included in this presentation was a landscaping plan, limits on the height of the buildings, and types of stores. The Planning and Zoning committee did not support this plan as it is written thus far, but the developer has changed the plan since that meeting.
Council Member Craig Andres asked questions regarding the additional trees on the plans, as well as the agreements the developer has made with nearby residents. Town staff assured that the trees were either going to remain as planted or the Town would receive payment for the removal and replanting of larger trees. Other discussions regarding this plan included the drinks to-go from restaurants, a possible grocery store, and the limitation to "family friendly" businesses.
After discussion with the developer, and the Town's attorney, Council member Charles Cotten moved to approve this item.
The Town Council heard a presentation of priorities for work projects over the summer and into the future. The top five priorities are the following:
The acceleration of infrastructure;
The development of Downtown Prosper as a destination;
Ensuring that the Town’s commercial corridors are ready for development;
Continuing to provide excellent municipal services;
Work toward a growing and diversified tax base.
Prosper Mayor David Bristol ensured that these guidelines were sufficient to provide adequate information for Town staff to present future items on the Town Council agenda. This item was approved by the Town Council.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
