The Town of Prosper Town Council met on Tuesday, April 25 and recognized first responders that served in two life saving events that occurred during the month of March.

On March 15, firefighters were called when a 2-year-old was found unresponsive. Michael Birdwell was a bystander, and performed CPR on the child and was recognized at the meeting. Additionally, on March 11, a couple who resides in Prosper were walking when one person was not feeling well and had a cardiac arrest. The wife of this resident performed CPR until Prosper first responders arrived. She was recognized for her life saving efforts. Finally, Prosper Fire Chief Stuart Blasingame recognized each member of the first responders team that responded to these two calls.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments