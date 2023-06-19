Prosper Town Hall
Courtesy of town of Prosper

The Prosper Town Council recognized the town's communication department staff for receiving awards during the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers conference.

The Town and staff were awarded a total of four awards. Out of more than 500 award submittals, the team was awarded one of the top honors. At the conference the team was awarded the Best Unplanned Social Media Campaign, as well as recognition for the Best Website and Best Social Media Post.

