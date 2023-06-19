The Prosper Town Council recognized the town's communication department staff for receiving awards during the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers conference.
The Town and staff were awarded a total of four awards. Out of more than 500 award submittals, the team was awarded one of the top honors. At the conference the team was awarded the Best Unplanned Social Media Campaign, as well as recognition for the Best Website and Best Social Media Post.
Town Council held a discussion regarding an agreement with Founders Classical Academy in Prosper for the exit driveway for the high school building. This school campus is near Walnut Grove High School, a Prosper ISD school, which is opening this fall. Town staff will provide an update on the work on this campus in August.
Town Council inquired about initial plans for the next PISD High School, which is next to a neighborhood. The request is to allow for the possibility of a living screen versus a wall. This will be discussed more at the next Town Council meeting.
During citizen comments, members of “Our Body, Not Yours,” a group of Prosper High School students, spoke at the Town Council meeting. These students are members of the local chapter of Our Body, Not Yours. This international organization provides support and education regarding sexual assault. The purpose of this presentation was to inform the Town Council, mayor, and town staff about the organization and the members’ plans for the future.
Prosper Parks and Recreation Director Dan Baker presented information about Freedom Fest 2023. The Town Council Subcommittee and town staff plan to invite businesses to sponsor portions of this event. The Town Council approved a Booking Agreement between the Town and Coffey Global for event planning and entertainment services.
Previously, the Town Council spoke about the damage to the fountain at Town Hall and requested more information regarding the cost. Town staff provided information regarding the cost and insurance claims. Town staff also received bids from pool companies to inquire if the cost would be similar, and the bids were similar to the initial bid. A representative from Pogue Construction spoke with the Town Council and stated that the company is willing to fix the water feature with no cost to the Town of Prosper. Due to this offer, the Town Council tabled this item until town staff complete details with Pogue Construction. “We appreciate the long term partnership we have with many companies around town,” Bristol said.
Bristol gave a brief presentation regarding the work of the town's finance subcommittee. Included in this an update about the homestead exemption, which will be presented to the council at the second June meeting. Additionally, Prosper Deputy Mayor Craig Andres reported that he will travel to Austin to work with the town’s lobbyist later this week.
Town Council meets twice monthly, typically on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. More information, agendas, and videos of the meetings are available on the Town website.
