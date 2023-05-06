Editor’s Note: Entities with the most votes have been italicized. These results are unofficial.

Only 11.45% of the 593,152 registered voters in Denton County cast ballots for the election on May 6. Voter turnout across Collin County was slightly higher, at 11.86%.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

