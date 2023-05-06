Editor’s Note: Entities with the most votes have been italicized. These results are unofficial.
Only 11.45% of the 593,152 registered voters in Denton County cast ballots for the election on May 6. Voter turnout across Collin County was slightly higher, at 11.86%.
Here are the results of the election:
Prosper Independent School District Trustee, Place 2
Dena Dixon with 4,599 votes
Siva Pilla with 391 votes
Aimee Boots with 1,850 votes
Prosper Independent School District Trustee, Place 5
Tommy Van Wolfe with 3,708
Kurt Kuehen with 789 votes
Jim Herblin with 2,237 votes
Eileen Riverside with 391 votes
Unopposed candidates declared elected are Amy Bartley, Place 3 and Jeff Hodges, Place 5. Both of these candidates are currently serving on the Prosper Town Council.
Along with the election for Prosper Board of Trustees, two propositions were on the ballot.
Proposition A: “Whether the Town of Prosper Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for 20 years and the crime control and prevention district sales tax should be continued for 20 years."
For: 2,953 votes
Against: 309
Proposition B: “Whether the Town of Prosper Fire Control, Prevention and Emergency Medical Services District should be continued for 20 years, and the fire control, prevention and emergency medical services district sales tax should be continued for 20 years."
For: 3,024
Against: 261
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
