Gather the family and head to Downtown Prosper on Friday, March 31 for the Moonlight Movie, the first event in the Discover Downtown series.
The fun begins at 7 p.m. with lawn games, balloon artists, shaved ice, popcorn, and the Sonic the Hedgehog mascot as the warm-up acts! At sunset, the family movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, will be shown on the south lawn of Prosper Town Hall, located at 250 W. First Street.
Eventgoers are reminded to bring chairs and blankets to cozy up for the show. Parking will be available onsite. Plan to enter the Town Hall area from Main Street and park on the north side of the building. For event details, please visit discoverdowntownprosper.org.
Dan Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation said, “We are so excited to kick off the second year of the Discover Downtown event series! We had a great turnout for the Moonlight Movie last year with lots of requests to bring it back, so we did. We are looking forward to a fun Friday night event.”
The Discover Downtown Series is presented by the Prosper Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Prosper Economic Development Corporation (PEDC). Events are free of charge and hosted to give the community the opportunity to experience the revitalization happening in Downtown Prosper.
“The Moonlight Movie was such a huge success, Parks & Rec will be making it a staple of Downtown activities,” said Mary Ann Moon, Executive Director of the PEDC. “Bring your chairs, blankets and don’t forget the kids! Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be in Prosper along with a host of fun-filled activities. Come join the fun, Downtown Prosper, March 31, 7 p.m.!”
A diverse set of merchants offering numerous goods and services can be found in downtown Prosper. Merchants offer antiques, an art studio, auto care and repair, banking, baseball lessons, bars, beauty and esthetics, cabinet making, carpet services, catering, civil engineering consulting, commercial glass, counseling, dance lessons, decorative concrete, dent repair, electrical, electronics, clothing and accessories, environmental, fire protection and security, florist and garden, food pantry, food truck park, gymnasium, grocery, HVAC, home décor, home sales, insurance, investment advisory, lawn care and landscaping, legal advisors, martial arts, medical, mortgage, music school, oil and gas investment, party and event planning, pet grooming and boarding, pharmacy, real estate, resale, restaurants, retail, roofing, screen print, embroidery, storage and welding.
