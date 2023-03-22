Moonlight Movie 1.jpg

Gather the family and head to Downtown Prosper on Friday, March 31 for the Moonlight Movie, the first event in the Discover Downtown series.

The fun begins at 7 p.m. with lawn games, balloon artists, shaved ice, popcorn, and the Sonic the Hedgehog mascot as the warm-up acts! At sunset, the family movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, will be shown on the south lawn of Prosper Town Hall, located at 250 W. First Street. 

Moonlight Movie 2.jpg

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

