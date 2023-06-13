The Prosper Police Department announced recently that new camera systems will be installed at specific intersections and thoroughfares in Prosper.

This system will photograph license plates of cars passing through these areas.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments