The Prosper Police Department announced recently that new camera systems will be installed at specific intersections and thoroughfares in Prosper.
This system will photograph license plates of cars passing through these areas.
The system, developed by Flock Safety, allows the Prosper Police Department to have real-time alerts when a car with a targeted license plate drives through the intersection. These systems assist police departments to look for stolen cars, a known wanted suspect from state and national crime databases, and cars associated with an AMBER or Silver Alert.
According to Prosper Communications Manager Todd Rice, these cameras are used to track vehicle information related to specific crimes. Additionally, “the cameras are positioned to only capture the rear of vehicles and the license plate,” Rice said. “There is no ability within the system to search the characteristics of people/pedestrians. The cameras are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.”
A total of 48 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras will be placed throughout the town.
“Flock itself never accesses or views any images,” Rice said. “All data collected belongs 100% to Prosper PD. The footage may be available to other law enforcement agencies. All access, regardless of the agency, is tracked and logged.”
Several other municipalities, including cities in North Texas, also use this technology to assist police departments in addressing criminal activity.
“The Town of Prosper is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community using the finest technology available. These cameras will further equip Prosper Police in keeping our town safe and bring guilty parties to justice,” said Prosper Mayor David Bristol.
“This camera system has proven to be an invaluable tool used by police departments in neighboring communities in their policing efforts. Cameras in the Town of Prosper are solely used for tracking vehicle information related to criminal behavior. Data from these cameras will only be available to law enforcement officials,” said Chief Doug Kowalski of the Prosper Police Department.
Flock Safety designs hardware and develops software designed to provide law enforcement with data essential in solving crimes.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.