The Tuman Foundation hosted a fundraiser luncheon recently at 3R’s Ranch in Prosper and raised more than $19,000 at the fashion show event.
The silent auction included more than 20 items, a fashion show with clothes and styling from Lily Claire Boutique and fellowship and a lunch for approximately 150 women who attended the event.
The Tuman Foundation supports women who have received a diagnosis of breast cancer and are receiving treatment. This support is not limited to financial support. The foundation will work with services to provide house cleaning, laundry, grocery deliveries, and lawn care. Additionally, the foundation will assist families in getting children to and from school or activities.
Natalie Tuman, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, understands the level of support a mom requires as she goes through treatment.
“When I was diagnosed, I had so much support from my friends and community in Prosper,” Tuman said. “It was clear that this support was needed for others. Once I was able, my friends helped set up this organization to help support women financially and emotionally as they fight breast cancer. Our goal is to alleviate their day-to-day worries so they can focus on their treatment plan, their healing, and their families.”
“Nothing like this is being done up here in Prosper,” Tuman said. “I think it is an awesome opportunity for girls to get together, support other women, and have a lot of fun. It is something different than what we normally see in the area.”
Along with the silent auction with donated items, the luncheon featured a fashion show, complete with runway and local models. Becky Morris, who co-owns Lily Claire Boutique, styled the models.
“We are super excited to be the first fashion show in Prosper,” Morris said. “All the clothing is from Lily Claire, which is located in Prosper. The styling is fun, with a mixture of different types of clothing. We love vintage so I have some pieces especially made for this show. I have skirts made out of wedding gowns and some beautiful kaftans. We found all sorts of fun looks.”
Morris agreed to do a fashion show to benefit the Tuman Foundation after meeting Tillman.
“I used to work at Saks 5th Avenue, and I knew it could be a successful fundraiser, so I am grateful Tillman reached out to start this event," Morris said. "We started planning this event in January, and I think it is a success. I look forward to this event getting bigger and better every year.”
The Tuman Foundation has helped over 20 women since 2019. Several of these women either attended the luncheon as guests or were models in the fashion show. Jill Latimer is one of the women supported by the foundation that attended the luncheon.
“I am going through chemo right now,” Latimer said. “I was nominated by another survivor, and they have been amazing. Not only do they help with house cleaning, they give so much love and support. They go above and beyond.”
Along with the luncheon, the Tuman Foundation hosts an event every year in October. For more information about the foundation, including information about nominations and donations, visit the website at tumanbreastcancer.org.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
