Fashion Show Fundraiser_13.jpg

The Tuman Foundation hosted a fundraiser luncheon recently at 3R’s Ranch in Prosper and raised more than $19,000 at the fashion show event.

The silent auction included more than 20 items, a fashion show with clothes and styling from Lily Claire Boutique and fellowship and a lunch for approximately 150 women who attended the event.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

