Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 2.50.55 PM.png

After three consecutive trips to the regional finals, Prosper broke through in 2022 to procure the program’s first state semifinal berth since 2008. The Eagles went 13-2 on the year, good for the sixth consecutive season of at least eight wins, and Prosper’s continued ascent as a Class 6A powerhouse will be tested this fall.

In addition to graduating one of the most accomplished senior classes in program history—a group that contributed to a combined 41 wins over the past four seasons—Prosper will also be under new, albeit familiar, leadership following the departure of head coach Brandon Schmidt to take over the same post at A&M Consolidated.

Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 2.50.42 PM.png

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments