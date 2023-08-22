After three consecutive trips to the regional finals, Prosper broke through in 2022 to procure the program’s first state semifinal berth since 2008. The Eagles went 13-2 on the year, good for the sixth consecutive season of at least eight wins, and Prosper’s continued ascent as a Class 6A powerhouse will be tested this fall.
In addition to graduating one of the most accomplished senior classes in program history—a group that contributed to a combined 41 wins over the past four seasons—Prosper will also be under new, albeit familiar, leadership following the departure of head coach Brandon Schmidt to take over the same post at A&M Consolidated.
The continuity of the Eagles’ coaching staff has been just as vital to the team’s continued success and former offensive coordinator Tyler Moore looks to keep Prosper steady among the top teams in 6A during his first season at the helm.
Moore promoted former safeties coach Chase Petersen to defensive coordinator, and he’ll inherit a unit teeming with talent at all three levels. It all starts in the middle with senior linebacker Davis Perkins entrenched as the “heart and soul” of the defense, according to Moore. He’ll be tasked with getting calls in and lining up personnel, and Perkins has quite the complement on the outside with senior Jonah McClendon entering his third year as a starter.
Seniors Bo Mongaras and TJ Jones will help anchor the secondary, with Jones recently committing to Holy Cross. Versatile sophomore Trevor Ellis is a potential breakout candidate at safety.
PREVIEW SPONSORED BY (article resumes below ad):
The Eagles are in good hands up front as well, led by seniors Laird Hanson-Felter (Air Force commit) and Malique Sutherland.
After plying his craft at receiver and defensive back in prior varsity campaigns, senior Nathan TenBarge is now in familiar territory at quarterback. He leads an offense under a new coordinator in Malcolm Hill and one that has several new faces at the skill positions—juniors Jayden Beasley and Blake Summers are in line for expanded roles at receiver alongside all-district pass-catcher and senior Javan Henry, while sophomore Lathan Latiolais turned in a big spring for the Eagles.
Junior Leonel Anguiano and senior Josh Martinez are two former JV standouts in the mix to take over at running back.
Those up-and-comers should have quite the support system up front, with Prosper’s offensive line chalked in college-caliber talent. That includes senior center Tyler Mercer, a Tulane commit who was voted as his district’s offensive lineman of the year last season, as well as 6-foot-7 senior tackle Ellis Davis (Texas Tech), junior guard Connor Carty and sophomore Zaden Krempin—the latter two also on Division I college radars.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.