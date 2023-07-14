One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Celina and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
In the last of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Prosper Rock Hill who are moving on.
BJ Hooper, boys basketball
As the Rock Hill boys basketball program takes flight, Hooper emerged as one of the team's initial cornerstones. He earned a spot on the all-district first team as both a junior and senior, helping lead the Blue Hawks to a regional quarterfinal appearance in just their second year of varsity hoops in 2022.
Hooper took over as Rock Hill's go-to scorer for his senior season, which included a step up in competition as part of District 5-6A. The guard was up for the challenge, averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists on his way to another all-district first-team nod.
Hooper will continue his basketball career at the next level with Tyler Junior College.
Rebekah Juett, girls basketball
The Lady Blue Hawks played just their third season of varsity basketball during the 2022-23 school year, and Juett has been a prominent part of the equation from the beginning.
Juett was voted as the 10-5A co-newcomer of the year as a sophomore and went on to earn all-district first-team nods as both a junior and senior.
The 5-foot-10 wing contributed in myriad areas for the Lady Blue Hawks, including an emphatic performance in her team's home opener this past season. Against Denison, Juett totaled 22 points, 16 rebounds and eight steals.
Set to continue her basketball career at Collin College, Juett surpassed 1,000 points scored during her time at Rock Hill.
Matt Wagner, football
Among the first Division I-caliber standouts to emerge from the Rock Hill football program, Wagner was a force on the gridiron over the final two years of his high school career.
A 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end, Wagner helped pave running lanes for the Rock Hill run game and was a prominent target through the air. Last season, Wagner led the team in receptions (45), receiving yards (557) and receiving touchdowns (five) despite competing in one of the top football districts in the state in 5-6A.
Wagner was voted to the all-district first team and both a junior and senior, and he received a bevy of interest from colleges before opting to continue his career at Boise State.
Kiara Xanthos, swimming
Xanthos compiled quite the career in the pool for the Lady Blue Hawks, qualifying for the state meet all four years in high school.
She did so with McKinney North as a freshman before taking on a key spot in the Rock Hill lineup during the early stages of its program. Xanthos found immediate success with the Lady Blue Hawks, medaling with a second-place swim at state in the 100-yard breaststroke as just a sophomore.
That became Xanthos' signature event, adding a third-place finish at state during her junior season in 2022—a year that produced a second-place team finish at state for the Rock Hill girls.
Xanthos, who will next swim for Arkansas, qualified for state once again in the 100 breaststroke as a senior, doing so at the 6A level and managing to win gold at the Region II-6A meet this past season. Xanthos also swam on all three relays for the Lady Blue Hawks, including a 200 medley group that took third at regionals.
Veronica Cully, softball
Cully has been a constant in the Lady Blue Hawks' ascension on the diamond. She earned all-district honors each of the final three years of her high school career, entrenched in the top third of the team's batting order.
A table-setter near the top of the lineup, Cully hit over .300 each of her three seasons at Rock Hill, including a whopping .430 as a junior when she tallied 49 hits and 44 runs scored for a team that advanced to the 5A state semifinals in just its second year.
Cully was voted to the SLM all-area second team as a junior and earned a spot on the DFW Fastpitch all-Metroplex second team as a senior. Bound for Stephen F. Austin, Cully concluded her career at Rock Hill by hitting .311 with 19 hits, 20 runs and 10 RBIs with a .950 fielding percentage in the outfield during her senior season.
