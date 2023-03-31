Celina soccer

Celina sophomore Cannen Claudio, left, celebrates one of his two goals scored during Thursday's 4-0 win over Wilmer-Hutchins in the regional quarterfinals.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media
MCKINNEY BOYD PROSPER SOC KB

McKinney Boyd's Lauren Omholt (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Prosper in a 6A Regional Quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Allen Eagle Stadium.

There may not be a team in the state that will have braved a more daunting path to their regional tournament than the McKinney Boyd girls.

Thursday's regional quarterfinal against District 5-6A rival Prosper marked the third time in as many rounds of the playoffs where Boyd has drawn an opponent ranked in the state's top 15 in Class 6A, per Lethal Enforcer Texas HS Soccer.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments