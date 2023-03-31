There may not be a team in the state that will have braved a more daunting path to their regional tournament than the McKinney Boyd girls.
Thursday's regional quarterfinal against District 5-6A rival Prosper marked the third time in as many rounds of the playoffs where Boyd has drawn an opponent ranked in the state's top 15 in Class 6A, per Lethal Enforcer Texas HS Soccer.
That the Lady Broncos were still standing even after getting the better of No. 8 Hebron and No. 7 Highland Park in the bi-district and area rounds, respectively, perhaps says a bit more about Boyd's standing among the state's elite than anything, and the battle-tested Lady Broncos shined once again on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over No. 15 Prosper from Allen's Eagle Stadium.
Senior Lauren Omholt, the catalyst in her team's win over the Lady Scots the round prior, came through once again against Prosper with a goal in the closing moments of the first half to send Boyd into the break on a high note.
That 1-0 margin held through the final 40 minutes of the night, the latest in several suffocating defensive halves for Boyd during the postseason.
The win sent the Lady Broncos to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2011, getting the better of a district rival after falling just short in the third last season against 5-6A bunkmate Allen.
Boyd and Prosper split their head-to-head series in district play, with the Lady Eagles winning a shootout on Jan. 30 before the Lady Broncos got the better of a 1-0 verdict on Feb. 28 -- the latter marking Prosper's first district loss since 2020.
The Lady Eagles finished the year at 17-3-5, advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the second time in three years, while Boyd returns to the familiar confines of McKinney ISD Stadium next week at 10 a.m. Friday for a regional semifinal against either Odessa Permian or No. 1-ranked, defending state champion Southlake Carroll.
