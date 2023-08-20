Just Prosper ISD's third high school, Walnut Grove is embarking on its first year of varsity athletics for the 2023-24 school year.
Student-athletes across all sports will get the chance to lay a foundation for years to come, and that's exactly how head coach Tommy Allison is approaching his first season with the Wildcats' football team.
Hired in January following two seasons as offensive coordinator at Waco Midway, Allison's first few months on the job has been about setting a standard for his program and developing productive habits that will last well beyond that group's first season together this fall.
"That's the most important thing, it's way more important than teaching any kind of a zone scheme," Allison said. "You want to build something that will last, and that's done through hard work, kids loving each other and just buying into what you're trying to instill."
To that point, Allison has been pleased with the progress throughout the offseason. As is often the case with a first-year varsity program, Walnut Grove will be chalked in underclassmen, albeit with what Allison estimated at around 10 seniors. The coach said only one, however, has any experience on Friday nights with senior AJ Hickey joining the Wildcats after an all-district year at defensive end with Rock Hill.
"It shows the character of those young men that are willing to go into a situation like this, where there's no district for us but they still want to help build this for years to come," Allison said.
In addition, the opening week of fall camp on Aug. 31 marked the first time Allison had seen his players in helmets and shoulder pads, which has made zeroing in on a set-in-stone starting 22 a bit more challenging for the first-year coaching staff.
Allison anticipates Walnut Grove's offense being a wide-open, tempo spread unit that uses the entire field to move the ball—the program brought on Tyler Chronister, formerly of Collinsville (Okla.) as its offensive coordinator. The defense, coordinated by former Prosper assistant Tyrel Lenard, will hang its hat on aggression.
As Walnut Grove forges that vision for its inaugural campaign, the program will do so while playing an outlaw schedule before joining a UIL district next season. The school district compiled a 10-game slate for the Wildcats that starts with reigning Arkansas 4A state champion Malvern on Aug. 25, followed by a mix of stateside 4A powerhouses and private schools.
Player To Watch
AJ Hickey
Defensive Lineman
The Wildcats will indeed roster seniors for their first year of varsity football, but it's a small group with limited experience under the proverbial Friday night lights. As Walnut Grove finds its footing during its inaugural campaign, Hickey is a player that figures to be a step ahead of most on the defensive side of the ball after compiling an all-district junior season on the defensive line with Rock Hill. He looks to take the next step as the most experienced member of Walnut Grove's first senior class.
