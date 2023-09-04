Danielle Whitmire

Prosper Walnut Grove sophomore Danielle Whitmire, right, led the Lady Wildcats in kills, blocks and assists on Tuesday.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

For a volleyball team that rosters no seniors and only a few players with previous varsity experience, it would only be fair to anticipate some growing pains as Prosper Walnut Grove navigates its first-ever season.

And while the Lady Wildcats have been dealt their share of learning opportunities—most recently, letting a 2-1 set lead slip away in a five-set loss to McKinney—the first-year program may well be ahead of the curve.


