For a volleyball team that rosters no seniors and only a few players with previous varsity experience, it would only be fair to anticipate some growing pains as Prosper Walnut Grove navigates its first-ever season.
And while the Lady Wildcats have been dealt their share of learning opportunities—most recently, letting a 2-1 set lead slip away in a five-set loss to McKinney—the first-year program may well be ahead of the curve.
Walnut Grove has run a gamut of state-ranked opponents throughout a loaded preseason schedule, doing so while flashing moments of brilliance that have first-year head coach Autumn Loyd excited for the future.
"I think we're in a good position. I think we have really big pieces of the puzzle," Loyd said. "I've had coaches I don't even know come up to me and tell me what a talented team we are, and we have all of them returning next year. The puzzle pieces will start falling.
"I'm excited with where we're at, but we just have to start finding consistency with those puzzle pieces ... and then we'll start seeing results."
Loyd came to Walnut Grove following a three-year run at Canton, during which she led the program to its first regional tournament appearance last season. She was a new voice for a roster chalked in underclassmen drawn from Prosper and Rock Hill, and that meant adapting to a new coaching style and laying the groundwork for a brand-new team.
"They're all coming from different coaching styles and they're getting used to mine, as well as things like what's allowed and not allowed, how we're going to call our hits, how we want our tempo ran, what's our defense going to be like," Loyd said.
Part of that includes developing a vision for the program. Loyd has posters in her office with words written by her players as to what they want Walnut Grove volleyball to be known for.
"You're literally creating an image for yourselves, and now you have to do things to own up to that image," Loyd said.
Early on, Loyd has worked to instill a family-oriented atmosphere within her teams, incorporating a "big sis-little sis" program that interacts the program's varsity, junior varsity and freshmen groups. On the court, Walnut Grove prides itself on aggression.
Although this marks the first time in her career that Loyd has coached a team with no seniors, she said the change of pace has been refreshing. That Loyd doesn't particularly believe in seniority helps as well.
"In a way, it's been nice because I've gotten to see some younger ones step up, and I think in the long term we're going to benefit from that," she said. "I get to develop those juniors, sophomores and freshmen knowing they'll be returning."
While Walnut Grove is overall low on tried-and-true varsity experience, the program has a formidable building block in sophomore Danielle Whitmire, a six-rotation player who earned all-district honors as a freshman with Prosper last season. Whitmire leads the team in kills (221) and is second in both digs (186) and assists (235).
"When you see her on the court, you can tell how intense and checked in she is, but off the court she's just goofy and funny," Loyd said. "I think it's natural as a teenage girl to not realize the influence that you hold and how good you are, and the other day I told her, 'In all honesty, you're the kind of player that colleges will make programs around. That's how good you are.'"
The Lady Wildcats have also gotten strong contributions early on from freshman Lauren Carrothers, a high-flying middle who leads the team in aces (20) and blocks (40). Sophomore Kate Humbarger has the highest hit percentage among Walnut Grove's normal rotation at .253 and junior Samantha Torres is tops in digs (235), while Loyd lauded junior Ashlyn Good's work ethic in the middle and junior libero Kenzie Kingston's leadership.
As that group continues to hone its chemistry, glimpses of potential has shined through with a recent 2-1 upset win over No. 18-ranked 6A program Southlake Carroll at the prestigious Volleypalooza tournament—a result that stands out amid a schedule that includes matches against the likes of Prestonwood Christian, Allen, Lake Travis, Pearland and Sachse.
It's all by design, according to Loyd.
"My philosophy on scheduling is if we play teams that are easy just because we want to have a really great record, it's a disservice. We've got to play teams like (Frisco) Liberty and we need to be prepared for that," she said. "That's not going to come with easy teams. I scheduled those hard tournaments because we have to challenge our defense, run a fast tempo. You have to see what you're made out of in year one."
The Lady Wildcats begin District 10-5A play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Frisco Lebanon Trail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.