ManeGait Therapeutic Horsemanship hosted their annual County Fair and Concert fundraiser Saturday, April 29.
This fundraiser helps support the center, which provides support for people with disabilities. The event was open to the public and approximately 2,300 guests.
ManeGait serves individuals with disabilities in the region. The center, which has earned premier accreditation status, provides weekly therapy to 150 children and adults. Certified instructors lead the programs with the assistance of 30 therapy horses and over 280 volunteers.
“We are thrilled with how much the event has grown,” Danna Hamann said. “Last year was the first year we added a headliner concert to our annual Country Fair making the event ‘ManeGait LIVE! - Country Fair and Concert’.”
The fair included a cornhole tournament, live music, food trucks, inflatables, face painting, carnival games, petting zoo, craft area, climbing wall, mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, old-time photo booth, and euro bungee. Guests also had the opportunity to support ManeGait by shopping for merchandise, as well as participating in a raffle and silent auction.
Jessie MacDonald invited her neighbors to the event.
“We love the ManeGait program and have been considering volunteering,” MacDonald said. “Our neighbors are new to Texas and we wanted to show them Texas life for the day. We love this event. The price is so reasonable and it is a fun day for the family.”
“I am a horse owner myself and I know how therapeutic riding horses can be,” MacDonald said. “I think that is one the reasons we attend this event each year. It is amazing what they do with therapeutic riding. Riding has done amazing things for me and my anxiety. I know that riding can help with that emotional regulation, while also teaching balance, control, and strength. You get all of that while bonding with a horse.”
Six-year-old Justice and her family attended the event, as Justice is on the waiting list to participate in the programs. Stephanie Harmon is Justice’s grandmother.
“My granddaughter has special needs so we wanted to come out as a family and check out ManeGait,” Harmon said. “ManeGait sent us an email and invited us out. I love that they have activities for the little ones and that we are able to see the horses. This is a great family field trip. We are able to come out together, it is accessible for Justice, and this is so well organized.”
Hamman said last year's event was a success, so ManeGait decided to make it even bigger in 2023.
“Net proceeds for the event have increased 72% since 2021," Hamman said. "100% of this supports ManeGait's programs for children and adults with disabilities and military veterans.”
“The event is also an opportunity for the community to learn more about ManeGait's mission and how they can become involved,” Hamman contined. “This week we saw a significant increase in those interested in becoming a volunteer. It takes 285 volunteers a week to support our programs. Volunteer opportunities can be found at manegait.org/volunteer.”
ManeGait holds this fundraiser event annually in April. More information about next year’s event, along with the other events at the center is available at manegait.org.
