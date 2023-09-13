On a late Tuesday afternoon in Prosper, Officer Javier Zarate rounds the corner into the Whitley Place neighborhood in his patrol car.
He cruises through the residential streets, on Aug. 29, occasionally passing by another car or a resident walking the sidewalks.
“We’ve had a lot of people that speed through here, so what I like to do is just kind of drive through here and be seen,” Zarate said.
It’s a way to inspire slower, safer driving, and it’s all a part of Zarate’s role as a patrol officer — when he’s not responding to a call, he’s taking part in active policing, having a presence and interacting with residents.
About 20 minutes later, he’s across town doing the same thing at the Gates of Prosper in an effort to deter any temptation for burglary or theft.
For Zarate, working a patrol shift as a member of the Prosper Police Department is a full-circle experience. He graduated from Prosper High School in 2005, and after graduating from Texas Tech in 2010, landed in Denton working at a truck manufacturing company.
“I wanted to be a police officer later in life, because, it’s going to sound cheesy, but it’s just to help the person that I have yet to meet that’s going to need my help one day,” Zarate said.
Zarate can remember when Prosper had fewer residents and more dirt roads. Since returning to his hometown to keep it safe, he’s had a front row seat to the impacts of Prosper’s growth.
And he’s not the only one.
“It’s always seemed, even if it got bigger, that it’s always been a close-knit community,” Lt. Bryan Golden said. “We work well with the citizens, they enjoy our presence, and it’s just … it’s grown from a smaller relationship to a bigger relationship.”
Golden joined the Prosper Police Department in 2003 when the town boasted a population of about 2,500 people. At the time, he was the fourth officer hired.
Today, Golden is a lieutenant over support services, overseeing personnel matters, internal affairs investigations and communications. Since coming to Prosper, he has worked every aspect of the police department with the exception of communications, he said.
“We’ve always been a very community-oriented police department,” Golden said.
He adds that while the department investigates more crimes now than it did before, its role in the community hasn’t changed. Rather, it’s intensified the amount of community engagement projects that the department has, he said.
Now, as Prosper continues to grow, Golden said a key department priority is its own growth.
“We need to add police officers to our ranks,” Golden said in an Aug. 29 interview. “We have some pretty ambitious goals with what we’ve done with this upcoming budget, and if the council approves everything that we have asked for, we’re going to be adding a lot of police officers to the ranks of the police department. So what we need to do at this point right now to keep up with the growth of the town is add police department employees to help make sure that we don’t get behind the eight ball on staffing the police department.”
It’s something that Zarate sees from his role as a patrol officer — he notes that the department has been bringing in new officers and has even hired a couple of people from other agencies.
“It’s good to see that Prosper is committed to staying ahead of the curve instead of playing catch up,” Zarate said.
Prosper and its police department will continue to expand and grow. But when it comes to keeping the town safe, it comes down to connections.
“It starts with the relationship that we have with our community,” Golden said. “We like to keep them looped in on what they need to do, how they need to do it, that’s how we solve crimes is through (...) the interaction that we have with our residents.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.