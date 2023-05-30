The Town of Prosper and the Prosper Economic Development Corporation hosted a broadband forum for residents to meet with LitCommunities on Thursday, May 25.
This forum allowed residents to speak about their issues regarding reliable internet access in homes and businesses with representatives Allyssia Gutierrez and Aaaron Jackson with LitCommunities.
This meeting was, in part, a directive from Prosper Mayor David Bristol. When Bristol was installed as mayor of the Town of Prosper in 2022, he was coming into office right at a peculiar time for companies across Texas as people were transitioning to work in offices after many worked from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bristol saw the struggles many in Prosper faced with connectivity throughout Town and declared the goal of stable connectivity in every home one of his Five Centers of Excellence.
LitCommunities is currently conducting a survey with residents in Prosper, Gunter, Van Alstyne, Anna, and Melissa to determine if this area qualifies for Federal grant monies to increase the quality and reliability of internet in homes and businesses. As was evident during COVID-19, having reliable internet is not a luxury anymore — it is necessary for businesses, employees, and students. This survey and the feedback at this forum will help LitCommunities quantify and develop a report on the inconsistent internet available in the Town of Prosper and surrounding communities.
“Internet reliability is becoming even more important as our community continues to grow,” Prosper Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Mary Ann Moon said. “We have Children’s Health here in Prosper now, and they serve such a large community. We need for them to have reliable internet for Telehealth visits, as well as the homes to allow those families to reach their doctors. That is just one example, but an important one. It is crucial to have quality internet.”
Many of the residents who attended the meeting live in legacy communities, which do not have built out fiber broadband services. Some families were spending upwards of $200 a month for unreliable service that is both slow and fails often. Residents told LitCommunities representatives that they had contacted internet providers asking for fiber broadband, but the companies were unwilling to prioritize installing fiber in these areas.
“Unfortunately, internet providers often look at the number of houses in an area and determine where they will install fiber based on those numbers,” Jackson said. “If you live in an older area, or have bigger lots, they do not prioritize installing fiber in these areas.”
Councilmember Craig Andres is on the Broadband Connectivity Sub-committee for the Town Council, along with Councilmember Marcus Ray.
“We have been pursuing bringing our vision of having door-to-door fiber to the home connectivity,” Andres said. “We have been on many phone calls with the state and the federal government trying to make this vision a reality for many years. We are in an unusual situation, not quite urban enough to get the providers to commit to the Town. With the great partnership with the EDC and this company, we are on the right track. This process will take perseverance and community involvement to make it happen. The assessment that LitConnectivity does is more comprehensive than the internet providers. We can show the internet companies, and the Grant program, the numbers, but we need the real life stories of those who do not have reliable internet to help get this pushed into a reality.”
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
