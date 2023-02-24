The motto for the Town of Prosper is “A place where everyone matters,” and Town staff are taking this literally.
Both the Prosper Parks and Recreation Department and Prosper Community Library are developing events that are specifically designed with the needs of children with special needs and their families in mind. These programs include considerations such as quiet spaces, smaller number of attendees, areas to address hygiene needs, and opportunities for children to meet special characters at their own pace. Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Department is offering accessible parking and enclosed tents for hygiene needs at larger Town events.
The Parks and Recreation Department began learning about the needs of families with children with various diagnoses in fall of 2022. “Several months back, we met with a group of families that have children with special needs,” said Dan Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation. “The families expressed their concerns, specifically that the Town of Prosper was not meeting the needs that their families had. We had a really good meeting where we listened to the parents talk about their needs and concerns. Our staff met and talked about how to help these families.”
Baker added, “The first event we were able to assist with was Celebrate Prosper in October 2022. We provided these families with up-close parking. We opened up an hour early for these families so they could enjoy the bounce houses without having to navigate the public. One of the things the families said was that we needed to accommodate the needs of these children and young adults that have specific hygiene needs. Using a portapotty with an adult and an older child just is not an option for these families. We got a walled off tent with chairs, a table, and cleaning supplies so that the parents could take care of their children with privacy and comfort.”
After receiving positive feedback from families about accommodations provided, the Parks and Recreation Department decided to expand what was offered to these families in time for Christmas. “We actually held a separate event a few days before our Prosper Christmas event,” Baker said. “We got Santa Claus to visit early. We hosted it inside so that we did not have to worry about weather or noise. We had crafts for the children so that they could work at their own pace without having to wait in line, or have so many people around while they are working on their craft. It was a really fun event for all of us, both the families and the Town staff.”
“We then offered some help for those families if they wanted to attend the larger, community-wide Christmas event,” Baker said. “We had the preferred parking again, as well as an area for hygiene needs. We had a booth for those families to be able to reach out to other families who may have children with special needs.”
Director of Library Services Leslie Scott spoke about the variety of opportunities for these children and their families at the Prosper Community Library.
“We have had Sensory Storytime for a couple years,” Scott said. “We have manipulatives, a quiet environment, and a smaller group. This event is held on the first and third Wednesdays. We offer tickets to this event at the library as a way to keep the number of families small. It is limited to ten families.
“We began expanding our services to these families when we helped with an event the Town’s Park and Recreation Department held in December. We provided a craft for that event and saw that there was a need there. We have been holding events for these families that have children that may struggle in the larger crowds so that they will be able to have these fun events as well.”
The library offers a variety of events based on the season, such as Valentine’s Day craft time, Easter Egg Hunt, or a time for children to see the large machines used by the Town. Prosper Community Library staff have developed alternate events to offer families with children who have special needs so that they will be able to experience these same events but in a format that is less stimulating.
“We have three programs this season,” Scott said. “We hosted a Valentine’s event. We put out manipulatives for the children who like that, and we had a craft they could do as well. We will host a separate Easter Egg Hunt for our children with special needs. We know that an Easter Egg Hunt can be overwhelming. Our morning Easter Egg Hunt that we offer to the whole community. That will have 200-300 people attending. An event like that can be too much for these children, so we will host another one that evening. We will have the manipulatives, a craft, and the Easter Bunny. We make sure that our characters in costume are off to the side, just in case a child is scared of someone in a costume. We plan to have an abridged Easter Egg Hunt but we know that the weather may not cooperate. We may have the Easter Bunny passing out eggs. Both of these will be on March 31, with the community Hunt in the morning and then the one for our special needs families in the evening.”
Scott explained why the library has made these events a priority.
“We want to be inclusive to everyone,” Scott said. “We want these families to feel welcome and like they are able to participate in these events we offer the community. We want families to know that they are welcome to be here in whatever way works best for their children. There is not an expectation to sit still and listen to the book, or to do a craft, or talk to the Easter Bunny. We want these children to come as they are and for parents to know that we are excited to have them all here with us. The library is a place for everyone.”
Baker agrees with this sentiment.
“These families are part of this Town and we want them to feel included,” Baker said. “Members of the community came to us and said that they were not getting the services they needed, so we worked together to provide that for them. Prosper ISD has an amazing Special Education Department, and they provide support for these families. However, the Town offering these events was simply the right thing to do. The whole point is that Prosper is a town where everyone matters.”
