The motto for the Town of Prosper is “A place where everyone matters,” and Town staff are taking this literally.

Both the Prosper Parks and Recreation Department and Prosper Community Library are developing events that are specifically designed with the needs of children with special needs and their families in mind. These programs include considerations such as quiet spaces, smaller number of attendees, areas to address hygiene needs, and opportunities for children to meet special characters at their own pace. Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Department is offering accessible parking and enclosed tents for hygiene needs at larger Town events.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments