Park Place Lexus Plano recognized Prosper Independent School District Teachers of the Year Lynley Nall and Richard Branch during a recent ceremony.

Nall, a life skills teacher at Folsom Elementary, was named Elementary Teacher of the Year. Branch, a sixth-grade teacher at Hays Middle School, was recognized as Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

