Elizabeth Johnston; Executive Director of the Prosper Education Foundation, Paul Grenier, Attorney with the Grenier Law Firm; Harlan Jefferson, President of Prosper Rotary; Patrick Jaccar, Park Place Lexus Plano New Car Sales Manager; Lynley Nall, Elementary Teacher of the Year for Prosper ISD and Life Skills Teacher at Folsom Elementary School; Dr. Holly Ferguson, Superintendent of Prosper ISD; Ashley Pontarelli, Principal of Folsom Elementary School; and Debra Smith, President of the Prosper ISD School Board.
Elizabeth Johnston, Executive Director of the Prosper Education Foundation; Paul Grenier, Attorney with the Grenier Law Firm; Harlan Jefferson, President of Prosper Rotary; Patrick Jaccar, Park Place Lexus Plano New Car Sales Manager; Richard Branch, Secondary Teacher of the Year for Prosper ISD and a 6thgrade teacher at Hays Middle School; Dr. Holly Ferguson, Superintendent of Prosper ISD; Debra Smith, President of the Prosper ISD School Board; Zach DeVito, Principal of Hays Middle School.
Elizabeth Johnston; Executive Director of the Prosper Education Foundation, Paul Grenier, Attorney with the Grenier Law Firm; Harlan Jefferson, President of Prosper Rotary; Patrick Jaccar, Park Place Lexus Plano New Car Sales Manager; Lynley Nall, Elementary Teacher of the Year for Prosper ISD and Life Skills Teacher at Folsom Elementary School; Dr. Holly Ferguson, Superintendent of Prosper ISD; Ashley Pontarelli, Principal of Folsom Elementary School; and Debra Smith, President of the Prosper ISD School Board.
Photo Provided
Elizabeth Johnston, Executive Director of the Prosper Education Foundation; Paul Grenier, Attorney with the Grenier Law Firm; Harlan Jefferson, President of Prosper Rotary; Patrick Jaccar, Park Place Lexus Plano New Car Sales Manager; Richard Branch, Secondary Teacher of the Year for Prosper ISD and a 6thgrade teacher at Hays Middle School; Dr. Holly Ferguson, Superintendent of Prosper ISD; Debra Smith, President of the Prosper ISD School Board; Zach DeVito, Principal of Hays Middle School.
Park Place Lexus Plano recognized Prosper Independent School District Teachers of the Year Lynley Nall and Richard Branch during a recent ceremony.
Nall, a life skills teacher at Folsom Elementary, was named Elementary Teacher of the Year. Branch, a sixth-grade teacher at Hays Middle School, was recognized as Secondary Teacher of the Year.
The two Prosper ISD teachers were offered their choice to drive a Lexus IS or NX for the 2023 summer, plus two tickets to a Texas Rangers game with a parking pass and access to the Lexus Lounge that includes an “all you can eat” buffet and drinks of choice, in addition to four passes to the Dallas Arboretum, and a Park Place insulated bag with Park Place swag.
“There is no higher calling than teaching,” said Chris Brunner, Park Place Lexus Plano General Manager. “We recognize the long hours our teachers work in their selfless drive to educate our children. Park Place Lexus has supported the Teachers of the Year program in Prosper ISD for many years, and we will continue to honor them for their dedication and enthusiasm.”
Park Place Dealerships was founded in 1987 and has been engaged in the community through its support of the arts, medical research, children’s advocacy, and education. Park Place employs more than 1,400 members and operates nine full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Acura, and Sprinter Vans. Park Place BodyWerks Collision Centers in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Plano and the Park Place Auto Auction, round out the company’s offerings. Park Place was acquired in 2020 by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA. For more information, visit parkplace.com.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.