Prosper ISD students, staff, and parents will gather Saturday, March 25 at Children’s Health Stadium for the annual Hope Walk. Participants will walk around the stadium raising awareness and normalizing conversation around mental health.
This event is family-friendly. Participants are encouraged to sit in the section designated for their child’s school. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.mdas. Food trucks will be available, as well as photo op locations.
Bella is in sixth grade and is part of the Hayes Middle School Hope Squad.
“Hope Squad is a group at school that helps us kids know how to talk about mental health and suicide,” Bella said. “We are trying to prevent suicide. We talk about how people can help their friends and each other by talking about when they are having a hard time.”
“Hope Squad is important because if we do not talk about it more people could die by suicide,” Bella continued. “Obviously we do not want that. We want people to feel good about themselves and learn how to live well and not self harm. The Hope Walk is to help us walk with our friends and talk about mental health. That way it helps people realize that it is OK to talk about how you are feeling. I think it is important to talk about these things with other kids. I know that sometimes it feels like grown-ups do not understand what it is like to be a kid, but when you talk to your friends, they get it. So we are going to walk and talk and hopefully have fun together.”
The Hope Squad has been a part of Prosper ISD since 2019, after an uptick in student deaths by suicide. Prosper ISD continues to support this group and encourages students to discuss mental health issues with each other, as well as with the teachers and staff of the school.
Freshman of Prosper High School Tommy has told friends about Hope Squad. “This group has been created to help students talk about mental health, find resources, and to get support from friends,” Tommy said. “This group is important because we are in school for so long. If you are in a place so much of the time, you need it to be a positive place. That helps us do better academically and even athletically.”
“I know that kids can talk to both their friends or the teachers, depending on what they need,” Tommy continued. “I feel like it is good to have people that can relate to what we are going through. It can be hard to be a teenager. Sometimes things get bad and it is good to have Hope Squad there in case times get hard for us. That lets us know that Prosper ISD cares about us.”
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
