Prosper ISD students, staff, and parents will gather Saturday, March 25 at Children’s Health Stadium for the annual Hope Walk. Participants will walk around the stadium raising awareness and normalizing conversation around mental health.

This event is family-friendly. Participants are encouraged to sit in the section designated for their child’s school. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.mdas. Food trucks will be available, as well as photo op locations.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments