Just within 2.8 miles of each other on U.S. 380, two pediatric-focused medical hubs stand at the frontier of Prosper’s boundaries.
The two facilities serve as an introduction to what the town has to offer and as visual indicators of a town focus.
“For us, especially with the Prosper Economic Development Corporation, for many years the community was focused on retail, because that’s where we are. Bedroom community, metroplex, growing area,” said Mary Ann Moon, director of Prosper’s Economic Development Corporation. “And as soon as Cook Children’s and Children’s made the decision to be in our community, it really forced us to take a look at where we were going to diversify our economic base.”
It has been a banner year for Prosper’s medical sector with the opening of a Cook Children’s Medical Center in January and of a Children’s Health Specialty Center in February. The moments are key milestones for a town where becoming a center of excellence in pediatric medical care is a mayoral priority.
The two major systems’ move up north come amid rapid growth both in the region — that includes growth in the local population of children. This month, Prosper ISD is opening its third high school a year ahead of schedule to keep pace with enrollment trends, and the district broke ground on its fourth high school on Aug. 4.
It’s those kinds of trends that are drawing businesses like local orthodontics establishments too, Moon said.
“When you look at all those numbers, your first thought is ‘We’ve got to take care of these kids,’” Moon said. “And that means medical care.”
That also means opportunities in other sectors.
“Not only are we seeing a lot of interest from pediatric medicine, but now we’re seeing interest from geriatric medicine,” Moon said, “because a lot of the aging population, i.e. the grandparents that have all these grandkids up here, they’re moving to the area.”
Moon noted that there is a forthcoming Ladera Active Adult Community currently under construction in Prosper.
“Other developments are being considered for that aging population, and with that comes the need for specialized healthcare for an aging population,” Moon said.
That paves the way for Prosper to expand its focus beyond solely retail or the downtown area, Moon said.
“Now it kind of gives us a little more opportunity to, in my opinion, to have a more comprehensive approach to development for Prosper,” she said.
Prosper’s medical presence also includes Texas Health Prosper, a branch of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. The Prosper facility includes an emergency department and outpatient services including a lab, physical, sports and hand therapy as well as advanced imaging such as MRI, X-ray, ultrasound and more. The facility also includes a 174,000-square-foot, two-story medical office building.
Moon noted that the town also has a number of clinics, as well as proximity to other major medical centers.
“It’s all here because of the growth,” she said.
The presence of major facilities like that of Cook Children’s and Children’s Health also brings other potential impacts.
“Whenever you have a facility like a Cook Children’s or a Children’s here, then we’re inviting physicians and all of those healthcare staff to be here to become members of the community,” Moon said.
They also bring the potential for opportunities down the road, such as incorporating programs with students.
Prosper is smaller in size compared to its burgeoning neighbors, a factor that has made the town all the more aware of the potential for its limited land’s use.
“So we’ve got approximately three miles of the DNT that our council is very focused on establishing as a professional corridor,” Moon said. “And with us having that availability of land there, it gives us a really great opportunity to attract some of those healthcare providers…not just providers, but possibly even research, development for pediatric medicine and geriatric medicine on that corridor.”
When it comes to what attracted centers like that of Cook Children’s and Children’s Health to Prosper, Moon points in part to the "quality of place" that the town of Prosper is building.
“When you have businesses, whether it is a hospital or an engineering firm or a retail store, they want to know what your community’s climate is like,” Moon said.
That means examining factors like support for businesses, inclusivity of the community, whether the community is focused on a vision, and if the community adheres to that vision.
“And we’ve done that here,” Moon said. “We have a comprehensive plan. We have development plans that are in place and guidelines, and collectively, the economic development corporation, the council and our town staff, we are all in alignment. And when you have that in a community, it speaks volumes to investors, and I think that that’s what a lot of those people have seen.”
