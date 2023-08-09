When Yvette Maldonado looked at a map of the DFW area for a place to open her business, she found herself zooming into the town of Prosper. Since then, she's made the town her home and has set established the Tutoring Center of Prosper, which provides academic support to students in grades K-12 in phonics, reading, math, and writing.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Yvette Maldonado and I was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. I have been married to Randy Maldonado for 32 years, and we have four beautiful daughters. We are about to become empty nesters as our youngest, a recent Prosper High School grad, will attend the University of Arkansas in August.
After obtaining a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, I became a certified teacher and taught at the elementary level. I was in the classroom for a short period of time before choosing to put my career on hold to raise our daughters and join my husband in his business endeavors in the restaurant industry. For the next 20 years, I did a little of everything. I was a cashier, cook, caterer, secretary, drive-through attendant, acting accountant, HR manager and driver/shaver of Kona Ice trucks. I also found time to give back to the community as a catechist teacher, girl scout leader, YWCA board member and school board member for London ISD. I learned so much throughout this long chapter of my life and experienced many ups and downs throughout this journey. One of the greatest gifts that emerged from that time was my faith. I leaned on God quite a bit and my life motto became “walk by faith and not by sight,” 2 Cor 5:7.
I enjoy learning, meeting new people, exercising, and spending time with my family and friends.
What brought you to Prosper?
Faith and family. It was early 2020, pre-COVID and in the process of resetting my career for the future. I was in the initial phase of purchasing and selecting a site for The Tutoring Center franchise and hand-picked Prosper, in a literal sense. Having two daughters residing in Dallas, I knew I wanted to be closer to them, so I began the search on my laptop. I zoomed in on the DFW area and saw Prosper on the map. I loved the name and thought, "Wow, this is interesting!" I googled Prosper, Texas and read all about the growth in population and rapidly growing school district. So, with a leap of faith, I told Randy I had found our new home. We moved to Prosper in the summer of 2020 so I could open The Tutoring Center and to be closer to two of our daughters.
What made you want to open The Tutoring Center of Prosper?
I briefly tutored students for a privately-owned company and fell in love with the one-to-one interaction. It brought so much joy to step back into a teaching role. I mentioned to my husband that it would be really cool to have my own tutoring business, and he helped me make that dream come true. I can't think of a better way to combine my years of business experience with my love for kids and teaching to ignite the return to a career I began almost 30 years ago.
What kind of services does The Tutoring Center provide?
We provide academic support to students in grades K-12 in phonics, reading, math, and writing. We use a rotational approach to learning and direct one-to-one instruction that enhances learning in a positive and safe environment. The academic programs are customized to each individual student to help support their current needs, whether it be closing their academic gaps or providing enrichment.
In your opinion, what is the value of tutoring services during the school year?
I see the value of receiving tutoring services during the school year as a way to support the student who needs a little more time to learn and master the concepts and skills taught in class. During the school year, we open communication with the student's teacher to collaborate on the areas where a student needs targeted instruction and intervention. During the school year, the efforts a student puts into learning will be evident with better grades and higher confidence in the classroom.
What is your vision for The Tutoring Center's presence in the Prosper community?
My vision is to continue to nurture and foster relationships with teachers, parents, students and community organizations. I am currently a Prosper Rotary and Prosper Chamber of Commerce member, and that has enabled me to meet some awesome people in the community. I would like to partner with other business owners in the area with a product or service that overlaps with my target audience to create a win-win scenario.
What is the best part about running The Tutoring Center?
Teaching and building kids up. The best part of my job is witnessing a student's self-confidence and skills increase. Seeing the improvements and strides a student makes during the course of enrollment is very rewarding. Our approach to tutoring is unique in that my instructors and I take the opportunity to be a mentor to our students. This manner of tutoring establishes positive relationships and a support system that is proving to be successful.
What has been the most surprising part about running The Tutoring Center?
The most surprising part about running The Tutoring Center is how deeply invested I am in each child as though they were my own children. I find myself regularly thinking about them and how to best support them. I am constantly reading to keep myself updated with the latest research and strategies and then come back to train my staff. I don’t take the responsibility of educating our students lightly.
What are your hopes for the future of The Tutoring Center of Prosper?
I hope to help as many students as possible with academic support and more. I foresee Saturday workshops for both students and parents, summer camps and SAT/ACT prep in the future. My hope is for The Tutoring Center to be a resource for parents seeking direction in helping their child realize their full potential both in and out of the classroom.
