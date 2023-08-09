Image (8).jpeg

When Yvette Maldonado looked at a map of the DFW area for a place to open her business, she found herself zooming into the town of Prosper. Since then, she's made the town her home and has set established the Tutoring Center of Prosper, which provides academic support to students in grades K-12 in phonics, reading, math, and writing. 

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Image (9).jpeg

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments