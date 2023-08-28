Daylight donuts.jpg

Daylight Donuts in Prosper is located at 1640 W. Frontier Parkway Suite 120. Business hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 

When Lee Bender would go to Frontier Park with his family, he noticed there was not a nearby option for donuts.

Today, he’s the owner of the Daylight Donuts Prosper location.

Daylight donuts 2.jpg
Daylight donuts 3

Rebekah Raub is a contributing reporter for Star Local Media focusing on the Celina and Prosper areas.

