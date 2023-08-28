When Lee Bender would go to Frontier Park with his family, he noticed there was not a nearby option for donuts.
Today, he’s the owner of the Daylight Donuts Prosper location.
Daylight Donuts has been open for about a month now in Prosper. Bender has lived in Texas since July 2012. Before then he served nine years in the Marine Corps, making the Prosper location a locally owned veteran business.
“I take a lot of pride in being able to have served my country and then in a sense for me, being able to serve my community, because that’s kind of what it’s about for me,” Bender said.
Bender’s passion is baking and cooking, which sparked his interest in opening a donut shop.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has about eight locations now, but there are a little over 1,000 Daylight Donuts nationwide, Bender said. As a Prosper resident, Bender wanted to bring a nearby donut shop to his community.
Bender said he has felt unity and support from the community since the Prosper Daylight Donuts has opened.
“It was an awesome feeling to know that the community had my family’s back and supported us and loved us being here and wished us nothing but the best,” Bender said.
Bender said he wants to be involved in the community, local events and local businesses.
Menu items include pastries, bread, donuts and ice cream. Daylight Donuts also has gluten-free options. Bender said the menu has some donuts placed in by Daylight Donuts, but he is able to have creativity over adding new items to the menu. One of these items are donut ice cream sandwiches.
Daylight Donuts will add donut sandwiches, consisting of a sausage, egg and cheese on a donut, pulled pork on a donut bun and more new items as the business develops, Bender said.
Bender's personal favorite item is the Sweet Hero, a panini press donut ice-cream sandwich.
“The thing with the community for me is, I want to reach out to other businesses,” Bender said.
Bender said he would like to collaborate with other nearby businesses to bring sandwiches to the community.
Daylight Donuts also offers discounts to many including construction workers, utility workers, teachers, truck drivers and more. Bender said he wants to show his appreciation to workers in many different fields through offering these discounts.
“I just want people to know that we are here for the community,” Bender said.
Bender said he has fun with both Prosper and Celina pride. Being located on Frontier Parkway, right between the two cities, he said he likes to have competitions between both Prosper and Celina with decorated donuts on social media.
“I want this place to be something that both Prosper and Celina are extremely proud to have here,” Bender said.
Many donut shops are not open after school hours, which Bender said inspired him to provide a place open after school hours for the community to eat donuts and ice cream.
Daylight Donuts is located at 1640 W. Frontier Parkway Suite 120. Business hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.