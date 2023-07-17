The development situated on Preston Road just north of U.S. 380 has created a true “gateway” for the town of Prosper in multiple forms.
That includes a physical, visual gateway that welcomes visitors traveling northbound on Preston Road into the town itself. That also includes an economic development gateway that has attracted big-name brands and anchor stores to the booming 25-square-mile town of Prosper. The project is a product of Blue star Land (of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fame) and partner Lincoln Property Co.
And it’s not done yet.
The completion of “phase two” onboarded such names as Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods, Michael’s, Kohl’s, Calloway’s and Spec’s and brought them to the northwest quadrant of Preston Road and Richland Boulevard. Joe Hickman of Blue Star Land said the spot is about 90% leased.
Work is gearing up to begin on phase three in the fall, which will span the southwest corridor of the Gates of Prosper project. Phase three will be anchored by a 136,100-square-foot Target store, which Hickman said is currently under construction and which is slated to open in October. Phase three is also slated to include a mix of uses including restaurants and retail.
When it comes to the long-range vision for the Gates of Prosper, Hickman said the development is slated to include a mix of uses, including a park system and hike and bike trails that will connect the Gates of Prosper to the downtown area. It also includes a town center that will serve as a “hole in the donut” with office space above retail spots. There are also plans for townhomes and smaller-lot products, as well as intent for hotel space. That includes plans to break ground on a Home2 Suites next year, Hickman said. Outlook also includes the possibility of a Hilton or Marriott--type of hotel within the next couple of years that could include convention space, Hickman said.
Work also continues to bring multifamily development to the project, with 325 apartments currently under construction and the first units leasing in August, Hickman said. Another 300 are slated to begin construction either in the fall or early spring for a total of about 600 units, Hickman said.
“With everything that’s going on in Celina and Prosper, there was pent-up demand for retail development there,” Hickman said. “Most people have been having to drive to Frisco and McKinney or other places, and so I think it’s just, it just serves that market. And there was pent-up demand for restaurants and for entertainment-type things to do there in Prosper.”
The onset of more rooftops has resulted in the attraction of more businesses as both the town and the Gates of Prosper continued to grow.
“When we first started up there, it was just on the edge of growth,” Hickman said. “The demand just has continued to grow.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
