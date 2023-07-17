Gates of Prosper.jpg
Courtesy of LPC retail

The development situated on Preston Road just north of U.S. 380 has created a true “gateway” for the town of Prosper in multiple forms.

That includes a physical, visual gateway that welcomes visitors traveling northbound on Preston Road into the town itself. That also includes an economic development gateway that has attracted big-name brands and anchor stores to the booming 25-square-mile town of Prosper. The project is a product of Blue star Land (of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fame) and partner Lincoln Property Co.

Gates of prosper 2.png

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

