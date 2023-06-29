The countdown is on to open a newly reconstructed part of First Street in Prosper to drivers by Aug. 8.
A roadway project on First Street comprises expanding the two-mile stretch between Coit and Custer roads from two to four lanes. That involves road, bridge, underground storm, sewer, water and landscape/hardscape construction improvements from Coit Road to Custer Road, according to a June 27 presentation to the Prosper Town Council.
In the midst of an accelerated opening timeline for Prosper ISD’s third high school, project contractor Sinacola was asked to deliver two lanes of new concrete pavement (one eastbound lane and one westbound lane) by Aug. 8. Walnut Grove High School, located on First Street, is slated to welcome students in grades 9-12 for the first time Aug. 9. The school’s opening comes a year ahead of the original schedule in an effort to relieve Prosper High School, according to PISD.
During the June 27 presentation to the Town Council, Brad Missler, vice president of operations with Sinacola, said the contractor was able to expedite its schedule to accommodate the school’s accelerated opening.
“There was a lot that went into this,” Missler said. “The engineering team that’s here at the town of Prosper has been very instrumental in our success and the project’s success as well, so it’s a true partnership.”
During the presentation, Missler said underground work on the project was about 75% complete. Earthwork was about 60% complete; stabilization was about 45% complete; concrete paving was about 40% complete; and bridge and wall construction was about 50% complete.
As Aug. 8 approaches, Missler said future action points include completing the intersection at Coit Road and First Street; completing bridge construction so that one bridge is fully constructed for a traffic switch; tying in gaps of concrete paving from Townlake Boulevard to Southerland; installing traffic control devices and opening the road to traffic.
Todd Shirley, chief of construction and design, also spoke during the town council presentation.
“I did get some feedback from our staff, and we’re super happy with the work that’s being done, the partnership and the expedited nature of this project,” Shirley said. “We understand the mountains you had to move to make this happen, and we appreciate that. We are hoping to have occupancy of the building on Aug. 1, but Aug. 9 is the day the students show up, so having it Aug. 8 would be very helpful.”
Missler was asked about the possibility of delivering the lanes by Aug. 1.
“There’s just a lot of things that need to be done so it’s done right and it’s done safely,” Missler said. “If we can get it August…if I can get it July 31, we’ll give it to you, but we committed to the 8th, the day before school. So. We will try.”
“I will note that I’ve been out there every Saturday, and you’ve got crews out there, so thank you for that,” Prosper Mayor David Bristol said.
During the meeting, Hulon Webb, Jr., the town’s director of engineering services, said early concrete pours are slated to occur in light of extreme heat conditions, and that residents will be notified. Webb also said a change order for a turn lane on Coit Road is slated to come before the town council at its next meeting.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
