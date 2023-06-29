Prosper file.jpg

The countdown is on to open a newly reconstructed part of First Street in Prosper to drivers by Aug. 8.

A roadway project on First Street comprises expanding the two-mile stretch between Coit and Custer roads from two to four lanes. That involves road, bridge, underground storm, sewer, water and landscape/hardscape construction improvements from Coit Road to Custer Road, according to a June 27 presentation to the Prosper Town Council.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

