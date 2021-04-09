Cheryl Moore
Mayor of Flower Mound
Senior physical therapist
Number of years you’ve lived in the town: 15
What is the biggest issue facing the town, and how would you address it?
Land and construction over-development while compromising current local businesses. I would support the council’s direction of “slow growth,” which would restrict over development and respect the natural landscape. This is part of the Master Plan. I would support the Chamber of Commerce in promoting small business development, and recruit small businesses existing empty buildings/locales. I would bring awareness to the community in promotion of our small businesses.
What is your opinion of how the town is doing financially, and are there any areas the town should refocus its spending?
The town is doing well financially and received a AAA bond rating to pay off debt that we have incurred. This rating allows the town to pay on the debt at a lower interest rate, thereby saving residents on their property taxes. This bond rating is given when a municipality is financially stable, when there is liquidity of funds, when there is strong financial management, and when there are consistent operational surpluses. The town has been consistently operating for years with greater than 20% of their expenditures in the reserve fund, which allows for more capital improvement projects.
I would like to see the town focus on revitalizing local businesses areas as this is always cheaper and less environmentally damaging than new construction. This will generate revenue while enhancing our town. Spending money on roads to avoid congestion issues and to be safer for motorists and cyclists is always an important expense that is priceless.
I would also like the town to focus spending on having more local events that are higher caliber to encourage local business sales tax revenue. Encouraging people from other municipalities to come spend time in Flower Mound to enjoy our community and events.
I will always be an advocate for spending on the parks and trail systems as this is what makes Flower Mound great.
What is your stance on supporting projects with apartments?
I currently feel that we have an abundance of apartments in our town, and I am in support of limiting more apartment growth. The infrastructure would need to be able to support having an increased residential density and an apartment would need to compliment the residential area it would occupy. Additionally, I will scrutinize the addition of more apartments if this imposes on the master plan of the community.
Do you feel that Flower Mound is developing at the right pace?
The reason I am running for mayor is because I do not believe Flower Mound is growing at the right pace. I feel Flower Mound’s new development is growing too fast and that the current businesses and residential communities need to be elevated especially after the difficult pandemic. I feel that the community needs uplifted and not overdeveloped. We need to recuperate those lost businesses from the pandemic. Developing new, but empty office buildings will not be of benefit to our town.
What is your history of involvement in the town?
I was president of my neighborhood HOA with 174 homes and managed the finances, recovering our finances from our management company when they had control of the community funds, worked with the town to improve our neighborhood streets/sidewalks and development and permitting requirements for commercial projects in my community. I have also had various roles in volunteering for Cub Scouts, Marcus High School Band and Marquette functions, various dance companies’ volunteer work and coaching youth sports.
Why are you the right person for this position?
I became interested in the town of Flower Mound's Council when I was HOA president. I wanted to aid in the recovery of our business community, after COVID has impacted so many of them. I also see a lot of empty buildings and feel there is a way to utilize that empty space, without having to build new yet. We can do things like make a stronger push to utilize existing vacant space, rather than building new. I want to maintain the open green spaces we currently have and prevent our town from being becoming a concrete jungle. I do not believe the town wants overcrowding, traffic congestion and delays, further infrastructure issues due to rapid growth. My collaboration skills, my willingness to get my hands dirty to work through issues as a member of the team, as opposed to a disconnected supervisor, make me the right person for the position. I care about our residents, care about our town’s landscapes, and care about business development without making our town nothing but concrete.
Anything else you would like to add?
I am an open book and welcome dialogue or questions around the topics most important to our town. I would love to have ongoing dialogue on any issue. Please feel free to reach out. My contact info: www.moore4mayor.org and cheryl@moore4mayor.org.
