The City of Carrollton moved into Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan effective Monday, August 8 due to high water consumption, minimal rainfall, and consistent high temperatures over the past several weeks.
In Stage 1, property owners or their tenants are not to water their lawns during the peak water usage hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Watering during the heat of the day depletes the City’s water supply and has a minimal effect on landscape because water is lost to evaporation from heat and wind. A mandatory landscape watering schedule will go into effect on Monday, August 8 including a two-days-per-week maximum for watering only from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Guidelines for Stage 1 watering using automatic irrigation systems: If the last digit of the property address is an odd number, water on Saturdays and Wednesdays. If the last digit of the property address is an even number, water on Sundays and Thursdays. If the property is a non-residential (commercial, industrial, common areas, and parks), water on Tuesdays and Fridays. There will be no watering on Mondays.
Enforcement actions for Carrollton’s Stage 1 Drought/Emergency Response Stages are as follows: On the first violation, a customer will be given a written notice of the mandatory water use restrictions. On the second and subsequent violations, citations may be issued to customers with fines not to exceed $2,000 per day. After two violations have occurred, the City may install a flow restrictor in the line to limit the amount of water that may pass through the meter in a 24-hour period. After three violations, the City may terminate water service to the customer.
Carrollton Water Utilities offers free irrigation inspections for residential customers with in-ground irrigation systems. A properly maintained irrigation system can not only save water, but can also help prevent higher water bills when water is wasted from leaks or over watering.
Residential customers with in-ground irrigation systems can apply to receive an inspection through September 30 or until the funds are exhausted by visiting cityofcarrollton.com/irrigation. Residential customers who previously participated in 2020 or 2021 are ineligible for inspection in 2022.
The “Save Water by the Yard” inspection service includes a consultation by a licensed irrigation expert who will check the settings on the irrigation system’s control box, walk the system lines to check for leaks and improperly functioning heads, and provide customers with tips on system maintenance and water conservation.
