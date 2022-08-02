The City of Carrollton moved into Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan effective Monday, August 8 due to high water consumption, minimal rainfall, and consistent high temperatures over the past several weeks.

In Stage 1, property owners or their tenants are not to water their lawns during the peak water usage hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Watering during the heat of the day depletes the City’s water supply and has a minimal effect on landscape because water is lost to evaporation from heat and wind. A mandatory landscape watering schedule will go into effect on Monday, August 8 including a two-days-per-week maximum for watering only from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments