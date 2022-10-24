Vicki Tarrant

Vicki Tarrant

 Photo provided

The City of Celina posted on its official Facebook page on Monday evening, October 24, that the city is mourning the death of public servant Vicki Tarrant. 

Tarrant joined the staff at the City of Celina in 1995 and served as the City Secretary until her recent move to special project coordinator. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments