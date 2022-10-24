spotlight City of Celina mourns death of public servant Vicki Tarrant Oct 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vicki Tarrant Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Celina posted on its official Facebook page on Monday evening, October 24, that the city is mourning the death of public servant Vicki Tarrant. Tarrant joined the staff at the City of Celina in 1995 and served as the City Secretary until her recent move to special project coordinator. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vicki Tarrant The City Work City Staff Death Facebook Page Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. CLICK TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES TODAY! Things to Do! In October, Star Local Media asks you consider supporting and donating to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Support & Donate today CLICK TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES TODAY! Most Popular Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Man with gunshot wound to the head found outside in The Colony Police Department parking lot Curious what is planned for housing developments in the Fields in Frisco? Here’s a sneak peek Plano bar receives backlash after hosting drag brunch event Plano's Ebb and Flow owner responds to backlash following drag show Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads MY AC WORKS CITY OF CARROLLTON MERLE NORMAN LEWISVILLE ISD INTOUCH CREDIT UNION FIRST UNITED RODENBAUGH INTOUCH CREDIT UNION Bulletin
