Coach of the Year: Eric Reil, Hebron

Hebron was dealt more than its fair share of adversity. The Hawks didn’t have reigning District 6-6A offensive player of the year and North Texas pledge Alex Cotton available for the first three months because of a wrist injury, and both senior Nate Mercer and junior Graham Moore missed time to injury.
Injuries and all, Reil and his coaching staff found a way to keep the Hawks focused, and his team accepted every challenge that was thrown in their direction.
Hebron went 20-9 without Cotton, who averaged more than 20 points per game as a junior, and was a playoff team.
Reil also regrouped his Hawks after losing to Lewisville on a buzzer-beater in a seeding game. It was a loss that only drove Hebron to better things. Hebron ousted 5-6A champion Allen, ranked No. 9 in 6A, in the bi-district round, and the Hawks were only getting warmed up.
Hebron won each of its next two playoff games, including in the regional quarterfinals against district rival and No. 10-ranked Plano, to advance to the regional semifinals for just the third time in program history.
Although the Hawks mounted a furious comeback in the fourth round against Byron Nelson, a late flurry by the Bobcats ended Hebron’s season at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center in Fort Worth. But the amount of determination that Hebron displayed in the second half was an illustration of the Hawks’ never-give-up attitude.
