Coach of the Year: Eric Reil, Hebron

Hebron was dealt more than its fair share of adversity. The Hawks didn’t have reigning District 6-6A offensive player of the year and North Texas pledge Alex Cotton available for the first three months because of a wrist injury, and both senior Nate Mercer and junior Graham Moore missed time to injury.

Injuries and all, Reil and his coaching staff found a way to keep the Hawks focused, and his team accepted every challenge that was thrown in their direction.

