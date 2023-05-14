Erin Hebert.jpg

Hebert coached all season with the interim tag before being hired as the team’s permanent head coach on April 18.

This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for a team that lost in the regional final in 2022. The leading scorer from that team, Maddie Reynolds, tore her ACL just before the start of the season.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments