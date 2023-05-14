Hebert coached all season with the interim tag before being hired as the team’s permanent head coach on April 18.
This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for a team that lost in the regional final in 2022. The leading scorer from that team, Maddie Reynolds, tore her ACL just before the start of the season.
As for Hebert, she was promoted from varsity assistant to interim head coach the day before the team’s first scrimmage in December after former head coach Chad Hobbs left to pursue another job opportunity.
Marcus went 0-1-1 to begin District 6-6A. However, the Lady Marauders proceeded to turn their season around in a big way. Marcus finished the season on an 18-game win streak, culminated by winning its first state title since 2005. Hebert celebrated with the state championship trophy with her coaching staff, players and fans on the field at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown after the Lady Marauders shut out Ridge Point in the title game on April 15.
Hebert was named the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A-5A-6A Coach of the Year and the district’s coach of the year.
Hebert, a 2013 Lewisville graduate, played soccer for the Farmers before attending Texas A&M University.
After college, Coach Hebert returned to Lewisville ISD in 2017 where she served as an English teacher and girls coach at Lamar Middle School. In 2020, Hebert joined Marcus as an assistant coach.
