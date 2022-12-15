Frisco ISD has a proud volleyball tradition. Of its now 12 varsity programs, 11 of them have made the playoffs, with the exception being first-year Emerson. Several of those squads have enjoyed postseason success, but none had ever reached the state tournament.
That is, until this season, when Rudd guided the Lions to never-before-reached heights. Reedy had made the playoffs in five of the previous six seasons, and the bar was high after it had reached the Class 5A Region II finals last year before falling to Lovejoy in four games. But the Lions had four all-district performers to replace, and while the talent was there, it was going to take some time. Reedy challenged itself against some good competition early on, but through 15 games, had compiled a 6-9 record. Through two weeks of the 9-5A season, the Lions sat in the middle of the pack at 2-2. But the mark of a good team is how it improves throughout the season and Rudd got Reedy to peak at the right time and the Lions won nine of their next 10 matches to close out the regular season. They kept it going in the playoffs, sweeping their first two rounds before rallying from a set down to defeat Lone Star in four games to return to the regional tournament. Reedy faced a familiar face in the regional finals, but after two earlier setbacks, it was able to edge out a 30-28, 29-27, 26-24 win over No. 1 Wakeland to become the first FISD team to advance to the state tournament. The Lions were not quite done, sweeping Liberty Hill in the semifinals before falling in four sets to Colleyville Heritage in the 5A championship match.
