Liberty had enjoyed some success during the early stages of the program, but it took flight when Reedy took over the program for the 2015-2016 season.

In that first year, the Redhawks advanced all the way to the state championship game before falling to Canyon.

It marked the first of eight consecutive trips to the regional tournament and five appearances in San Antonio for state.

Liberty claimed its first state title in 2020, but after a loss in the 5A final two years ago, plus a setback to Memorial in the regional finals last season, the Redhawks entered this year on a mission.

Reedy guided Liberty to a share of the district championship, but that was just the start.

The Redhawks rolled through their first three playoff games by at least 24 points to advance to the regional tournament, and then won both of those games by double-digits.

Liberty continued its run with a 62-51 victory over San Antonio Wagner in the semifinals to reach the title game for the fifth time in Reedy’s eight seasons, and this time, they were able to hoist the 5A championship for the second time with a 57-52 win against Lubbock Cooper.