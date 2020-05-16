At the heart of the athletics rivalries in Plano ISD is Plano Senior vs. Plano East — a bout chalked in history since its inception in the 1980s. Many of those memories have come on the football field, annually a back-and-forth tilt that Plano leads 20-17-1 all-time, but it could very well be on the basketball court where the rivalry’s most spirited action resides in the coming years.
That’s particularly the case between the schools’ girls basketball teams, who have kept the rivalry’s intensity intact over the years and among the most competitive in all of PISD. But these are two programs on a unique path — one that could fuel some of the matchup’s most anticipated installments yet.
It helps that the Lady Wildcats and Lady Panthers generally bring the goods when squaring off against each other. Despite Plano’s ascension into the state’s elite in recent years — they’ve won 82.7% of their games the past four seasons — East has remained a thorn in the Lady Wildcats’ side.
Plano is just 5-3 against the Lady Panthers over the past four seasons, with four of the last six meetings between the two decided by six points or less. Even the Lady Wildcats’ hallmark 2017-18 campaign, which resulted in their first-ever UIL state championship, didn’t come without a parting shot from East, which handed Plano a 48-45 defeat in its regular-season finale — the last loss sustained before the Lady Wildcats’ eventual run to state supremacy.
“On the outside looking in, I always heard about Plano, but my respect to their program — they lost Jordyn (Merritt) and still had one of the best teams in the state — it says so much about their program,” said Jessica Linson, East head coach. “[Former Plano head coach Rodney Belcher] made me better last year. Just being able to coach against him and work in the district with someone that’ll challenge you is big. It also helps that it’s a great rivalry.”
That competitiveness figures to remain intact in the years to come, but just as compelling is the timeline that both teams are on. The Lady Panthers and Lady Wildcats sport two of the youngest rosters in the state — something evident the moment the two took the floor for their first head-to-head meeting last season. Of the 10 starters on the court, only one — Plano’s Maggie Robbins — was a senior.
East, particularly, has a unique makeup with Linson deploying four sophomores and a freshman as part of her starting five — a core that, while young, blossomed as the 2019-20 season went along. After going 3-3 in the first half of district play, the Lady Panthers went 5-1 to close out the regular season en route to a second-place finish in 9-6A.
They parlayed that momentum into a near-second round upset of state-ranked Harker Heights, a game East led inside the final minute of the fourth quarter before eventually falling in overtime, 62-60.
Moments after that setback, the Lady Panthers took their seats at Italy High School’s gymnasium and watched none other than Plano storm its way to a 50-21 blowout of Ellison to punch its ticket to the regional quarterfinals.
The Lady Wildcats were another success story chalked in youth last season. Despite losing Merritt to an ACL injury, Plano rallied to hoist a district championship and advanced to the regional finals. A stacked junior class led by Mikayla Eddins and Amaya Brannon complemented Robbins to pick up the slack, with promising underclassmen like sophomores Sanaa Murphy-Sowers and Jaden Berry emerging as vital contributors as the season progressed.
Between the two teams, only six seniors will graduate — meaning most of the Plano and East cores will remain intact next season, and even beyond as players like Lady Panther sophomores Donavia Hall, Tiana Amos and Ada Anamekwe share the spotlight with Murphy-Sowers and Berry for the next two years.
“That’s a fun, fun opportunity for girls basketball, in general,” Belcher said shortly after the season. “Coach Linson and I became friends over the season and have had discussions on trying to pump up as high school girls basketball games as we can — maybe having a pep band, a DJ on the side, plus the cheerleaders.
“We want to make that rivalry big for high school girls basketball. We see it as a fun challenge.”
With Belcher now coaching at the University of North Texas at Dallas, and former assistant Kelly Stallings taking the reins of the Lady Wildcats, she’ll look to keep the program among the state’s elite. East figures to have its say, with Linson hoping the Plano-East games can grow into an attraction on par with some of the state’s signature matchups.
“To me, I hope it can someday be like DeSoto vs. Duncanville and I’d love to see it get to that point,” Linson said.
