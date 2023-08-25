Adam Moussa Coppell World Cup Egypt

Coppell alum Adam Moussa is representing Egypt in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Class of 2020 Coppell graduate Adam Moussa is living out his dream of playing for his native country, Egypt, in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Moussa was recently added to the Egyptian national team, just in time for the World Cup, which is being hosted by the Philippeans, Indonesia and Japan. He arrived in Abu Dhabi on Aug. 16 and was on the court two days later in an exhibition game against Lebanon.


