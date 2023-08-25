Class of 2020 Coppell graduate Adam Moussa is living out his dream of playing for his native country, Egypt, in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Moussa was recently added to the Egyptian national team, just in time for the World Cup, which is being hosted by the Philippeans, Indonesia and Japan. He arrived in Abu Dhabi on Aug. 16 and was on the court two days later in an exhibition game against Lebanon.
Moussa was born in Cairo, Egypt, and moved to the United States with his family when he was 6 years old.
"It means the world," he said. "It's a dream come true to represent my country at the highest level. It's all happening so quick, and I hope I can enjoy it while it lasts. It's been a hectic last six months but it all feels like it was leading up for this opportunity."
Egypt opened play in the World Cup on Friday. Unfortunately, the Egyptians weren't able to overcome a slow start in a 93-67 loss to Lithuania. Moussa recorded two points, three assists and one rebound in 14:27 of playing time. Lithuania led 26-12 at the end of the first quarter and kept it in cruise control until the final whistle.
Egypt's next opponent is Montenegro. The game is set to tip off at 2:45 a.m. CDT Sunday on ESPN-Plus.
Moussa helped to lead the Cowboys to back-to-back titles both his junior and senior seasons. He most recently played for Black Hills State and will play his final year of eligibility for Tarleton State.
Canadian tactician Roy Rana has coached the Egyptian national team since Jan. 2022.
"Team chemistry has been amazing," Moussa said. "Coach Rana has everyone clear on their roles and what is expected of them offensively and defensively."
