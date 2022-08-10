In an exhibition titled Color Study, three artists, James Helms, Jennifer Pickett, and Meera Thamaran will be featured in the Mr. Cooper Lobby Gallery at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street.
The exhibit is facilitated in conjunction with Coppell Arts Council and Coppell Creatives. The show will be on display from August 16 through September 25, 2022, with an opening reception scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. This exhibition showcases three artists that rely on color as an important component of their work.
James Helms, a Coppell artist, has been creating art – drawing, painting, sculpting and experimenting with film, animation, photography, video and mixed media – for more than 40 years. He also had a career in design for more than 20 years, first in art direction and graphic design, and more recently working in software design. In 2018, he began experimenting with watercolor, India ink, and other water-based pigments like foraged inks, traditional Chinese silver black, and acrylics. His work captures movement and inspires contemplation. James has also exhibited at Artspace 111 and in Craighead Green’s New Texas Talent show in 2021.
After Jennifer Pickett graduated from Baylor University with a BFA in communication design, she started her career as a graphic designer and art director. But her dream job was always to be an illustrator and a fine artist. Jennifer quit her “day job” soon after her first daughter was born and has been drawing and painting from her home studio in Dallas, ever since. Jennifer’s work is inspired by the places she’s been and the things she notices around her that have unique color, texture, perspective, or meaning. In the spring of 2019 two of her paintings were chosen to hang in the Founders Foyer Art Exhibit at the DCCCD Foundation offices. She also received an honorable mention in the League of Innovation Student Art Exhibition in 2021 and the 2022 Spring Student Exhibition at Dallas College, Brookhaven Campus.
Meera Thamaran is also a Coppell artist. She is a rising senior at The Hockaday School. Meera pursues art as a form of authentic creative expression, exploring her thoughts on human relations, emotions, and nature and translating vague inklings of theories into concrete visions on a canvas. She finds inspiration in lush mossy alcoves, the creek in her backyard teeming with frogs, snakes, and odd nymph statues, and human emotional expressions, such as the toxicity of instant gratification and overexerted happiness or the complexities of mortal fear. With a dual focus on abstract and realistic art, her work depicts themes using acrylic paint and acrylic ink on canvas, wood, and tile as a stand-alone composition or diptych. Meera recently placed in the Locally Sourced exhibit at the Coppell Art Center.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.