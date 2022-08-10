FILE: Coppell Arts Center

In an exhibition titled Color Study, three artists, James Helms, Jennifer Pickett, and Meera Thamaran will be featured in the Mr. Cooper Lobby Gallery at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street.

The exhibit is facilitated in conjunction with Coppell Arts Council and Coppell Creatives. The show will be on display from August 16 through September 25, 2022, with an opening reception scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. This exhibition showcases three artists that rely on color as an important component of their work.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments