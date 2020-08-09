Ed Guignon is a self-described outdoor enthusiast.
“I loved getting into nature and the outdoors when I was a kid, camped with the family all the time,” he said. “To me, I get a kind of energy, but (also) a calmness when I get out into nature. It kind of removes me from the hectic, daily life stuff.”
Perhaps at a young age, the now 65-year-old Coppell resident didn’t realize his love of open spaces would lead him to some of the tallest spots in the United States. Specifically, the summits of 55 mountains rising 14,000 feet or more. Most recently, Guignon, 65, along with several old friends, and his sons, Braydon and Evan, traversed Huron Peak, a 14,005-foot mountain just west of Buena Vista, Colorado.
It’s within The Centennial State where Guignon, along with long-time friends Jon Hood and Dan Erickson, each from Colorado, and Stu Wilson, from Florida, has hiked and climbed the most often. That includes traversing Mount Elbert, which at 14,440 feet, is the highest mountain Guignon has scaled.
However, it was west of Colorado, inside Washington state, where Guignon’s history of climbing began. As a young man, while on a trip through Washington, Guignon viewed Mount Rainier, which rises more than 14,400 feet.
“I saw that mountain, and something hit me,” he said. “I said ‘I want to climb that. I want to stand on the top of that thing.’”
So, in 1985, Guignon, along with a friend, took a guided tour to the top of Mount Rainier.
“Standing on top, and getting a view from the top of the world, I loved it,” Guignon said. “I said I want to start climbing. I had some friends in Colorado, and they said you ought to start climbing these (mountains here), so that’s what we did.”
His Huron Peak climb took about 10 hours round trip, and was relatively easy compared to previous climbs. Most of Guignon’s Colorado-based climbs range in difficulty from Class 1-4. A Class 5 climb requires people to be roped and anchored, Guignon said, and Class 4 and below does not require it. However, there could be little steps or ledges on Class 4 mountains, Guignon said.
“I did most of the difficult ones in my younger years, thinking when I got to be older, like I am now, I could do the less technically challenging,” Guignon said. “(Huron Peak) was not a super technically challenging one, but climbing 14,000 feet is a challenge.”
One of Guignon’s scarier moments occurred on Colorado’s Capital Peak, which has a section near the top called The Knife Edge. It’s a couple hundred feet long from one ridge to another.
“It comes up to a point, and you have to straddle it, like a horse, because there is nothing to hold,” Guignon said, “and then (make) your way across the top of this point, with a 1,000 feet (drop) on both sides of you. I got stuck on that in the middle of that when a lightning storm came through. Lightning strikes are No. 1 way people die in the mountains. I was out in the middle of that, and there were crackling all around me from static building up, which is a sign that lightning is about to strike … It was either turn around and go back up the peak, which was more dangerous, or head on across and try to get to some cover.”
Guignon doesn’t plan to stop climbing, as there other 14,000-foot mountains he has yet summited, including some outside the United States. Also, he noted, there are mountains more than 13,000 feet high that await him, too.
“Besides this being something, I look forward to every year to keep a friendship going with (my friends),” Guignon said. “It’s also something that keeps me regularly in shape. It’s a goal I set every year. I work out and keep training and keep in shape.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.