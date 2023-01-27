MVP - 1
All-Area Football_OPOY Jack Fishpaw.jpg

This season brought in big change for the Coppell Cowboys, especially at the top. Former Wichita Falls head coach Antonio Wiley was hired last February to take over as Coppell head coach for Mike DeWitt, who finished with the most number of wins in program history (54).

But one thing that didn’t change for Coppell was steady play at the quarterback position. Fishpaw was the field general for an explosive Cowboys offense that averaged 36.3 points per game.

