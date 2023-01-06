The 2022-23 school year is at the midway oint and CISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt recently addressed goals for the future, and shared successes from this semester and more.
In Dr. Brad Hunt’s message from the superintendent in Coppell ISD’s newsletter, he focused on the work and achievements of the district’s students and the teaching of educators and staff.
“To our students, I want to thank you for being the reason for our district and what we do to serve and educate you each and every day,” Hunt wrote in the Coppell ISD newsletter. “You are our district’s 'why,' and we are dedicated to you and your success. To all our dedicated teachers and staff, thank you for everything you do. I am so very grateful to be working alongside such caring professionals and support staff in this outstanding district. To our CISD families, thank you for being our partners and for your love of our schools and our district. To our community partners and volunteers, thank you for your support of our district. Our CISDcommunity is truly working together to do what is best for our children, and I appreciate you all.”
As for the future of CISD in 2023, Hunt said he looks forward to seeing the amazing work and achievements of the district’s students thanks to its wonderful teachers and staff.
“While CISD may have some challenges ahead of us with our budget, the bond and the upcoming Texas Legislative session, we also have so many opportunities to make a difference in the life of a child by continuing our theme this school year of working together,” he said. “As the parent of a Class of 2023 soon-to-be-graduate, I know how fast time is and will fly by. I plan to try to take some time in 2023 to enjoy each moment that I can during this special season of my and my family’s life.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.