Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 3.14.22 PM.png

The Antonio Wiley era began with a bang. The Cowboys won nine games in his first season at the helm and qualified for the playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons.

With several key contributors on both sides of the ball from last season’s 9-2 team returning, the Cowboys should be in the mix for the District 6-6A title. Coppell is in search of its first postseason win since 2017.

Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 3.14.32 PM.png

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments