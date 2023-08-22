The Antonio Wiley era began with a bang. The Cowboys won nine games in his first season at the helm and qualified for the playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons.
With several key contributors on both sides of the ball from last season’s 9-2 team returning, the Cowboys should be in the mix for the District 6-6A title. Coppell is in search of its first postseason win since 2017.
A big reason behind Coppell’s success last year was its big-play offense. Although the Cowboys lost reigning 6-6A co-MVP Jack Fishpaw to graduation, junior Edward Griffin is expected to be the starting quarterback for an offense that averaged 36 points per game in 2022. Griffin helped to lead Coppell to a top-four finish at the state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station in June. Senior Alex Holder and Greenhill transfer Anthony Banks are also in the mix.
PREVIEW SPONSORED BY (article resumes below ad):
Coppell has a talented cast of wide receivers, including seniors Ayrion Sneed and Baron Tipton. Tipton, a North Texas commit who stands at 6-foot-4, had 11 receiving touchdowns last year.
The strength of Coppell’s defense will be in its secondary. Senior Zach Cody, a Coastal Carolina commit, is expected to be the team’s No. 1 corner. Junior Weston Polk, a second-team all-district honoree in 2022, enters his third season as a starting safety.
Leading the charge at linebacker will be senior Amari’a Wiley, who is coach Wiley’s son, and at defensive line, senior Varun Ravilla will look to build on a breakout junior season in which he was named to the all-6-6A second team.
Coppell opens the season Aug. 25 at Buddy Echols Field against Sachse. The Cowboys won last year’s meeting, 56-27. The lone regular-season loss for Coppell came against Lewisville. Those two teams will rematch Sept. 29 in Coppell.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.