Over 300 people gathered in Coppell on Wednesday for an awareness rally.
Mannie Castellanos said she organized the rally because of graffiti using racially offensive language at a Coppell park. She posted about organizing a rally on social media and expected her and one other person to show up outside a Chipotle with signs.
Instead, about 350 people, including former Dallas Cowboys player Isaiah Stanback, showed up at the gathering’s new location behind Coppell City Hall.
Castellanos said she had almost wanted to cancel the event.
“It was so stressful at first because I received a lot of threats,” she said. “I had to even move locations.”
She said she was in contact with Paul Gonzales, public information officer with the Coppell Police Department, leading up to the event. Gonzales said he and one other officer showed up at the rally.
“We didn’t want to put out a huge heavy police presence out there to detract from what they were trying to accomplish,” Gonzales said. “We wanted them to feel comfortable, to be able to speak out and voice their frustration. We wanted them to know we were supportive of them.”
He said no arrests were made at the event itself, and nobody was detained. At the rally, he said he heard speakers talk about their concerns about getting pulled over by police, which stuck with him.
“I know all the concerns that you have as a police officer doing traffic stops,” he said, “but it’s kind of eye-opening to see what the driver, what the other side of it, is saying.”
Speakers also spoke about their experiences with discrimination growing up in different areas, he said.
Castellanos asked Johnny Roberson to give the opening and closing prayers at the awareness rally. Roberson said he’d like to see a follow-through of conversation and understanding in the future.
“I think just really understanding the cultures and the culture differences is what I would like to see,” he said. “And I feel like we do that for other cultures. I think because the division is so deeply rooted between black and white that it's harder.”
He also quotes a piece of scripture from the Bible.
“Scripture says ‘For God looks upon the heart of a man, and man looks upon the outside.’” he said. “When we adapt that, that frame of thinking, then this world will be a better place. When people start looking upon the heart of people and their character as opposed to the outside, then we'll get a lot further.”
Castellanos didn’t want it to be about her, she said, but rather for it to be about bringing people together peacefully. While she wanted to cancel the rally, she decided not to because of its point: to bring people together.
“I have to start with Coppell,” Castellanos said. “I have to start at that level. And if we don't continue to keep pushing, what I did on Wednesday was pointless.”
