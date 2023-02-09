Coppell Mayor Wes Mays presented Coppell’s State of the City 2022 report on Thursday, Feb. 9 alongside city staff where they addressed successes from 2022 and what’s coming in 2023. Here are five takeaways from the event:
1. Community Experiences
Formerly the Parks and Recreation Department, the Coppell Community Experiences team was able to offer annual events and services in 2022 and provide new opportunities for the community to enjoy.
This new branding for the department reflected their desire to reimagine the way they serve the Coppell community. Some highlights for this rebranding include the Cozby Library and Community Commons becoming a part of Community Experiences, the Coppell Arts Center having a successful inaugural season, and finalizing construction on the Cricket Field at Wagon Wheel Park.
“We could not be happier about the way 2022 turned out,” said Coppell Community Experiences Director Jessica Carpenter during a video presentation. “We had so much fun providing experiences for everyone last year and we’re proud of what we were able to accomplish.”
Projects underway for 2023 include upgrades to The CORE, the Magnolia Park Trail Connection, the Moore Road Boardwalk, and Duck Pond Park improvements.
2. Community Development
In 2022, Coppell's Community Development Department was able to create several opportunities for community engagement. This includes the Coppell Connects: Neighbors Helping Neighbors event, the Block ‘n Roll trailer, the Sign Topper Program, and Yard of the Month.
“All of these programs provided volunteer opportunities for the community as well as ways for Coppell residents to celebrate and bring their neighborhoods together,” said Mindy Hurley, Director of the Community Development Department during a video presentation. “Not only were we able to enhance communities to make Coppell a great place to live, we also provided support to our businesses to make sure Coppell is a great place to work.”
The city awarded approximately $1.1 million to 102 local businesses through the Coppell CARES Business Relief Grant program. Beyond that, the city also welcomed new businesses and restaurants including McLaren Automotive and Vari.
3. Infrastructure projects
In 2022, Coppell voters reauthorized the use of a one-fourth of one percent sales tax to fund the Streets Infrastructure Maintenance Fund, which is used for the maintenance of city infrastructure and projects such as street and sidewalk repaints, sign and signal maintenance, pavement improvements, and ADA improvements.
“We’re currently reconstructing South Belt Line Road and as soon as we finish it, this spring or summer, we’ll jump over and start reconstructing Royal Lane on the west side of town,” said Kent Collins, Coppell’s new Deputy City Manager and former Director of Public Works.
In addition to South Belt Line Road, the public works department is also working on the Water System Redundancy project, Woodhurst Drive reconstruction, Bullock Drive and Howell Drive Infrastructure project, Sandy Lake Lift Station reconstruction, and Royal Lane reconstruction.
4. Budget breakdown
The Fiscal Year 2022-2023 tax rate of $0.518731 per $100 valuation is the lowest tax rate in more than three decades and the budget was developed as if Rule 3.334 were in effect.
City council and staff worked to prepare a budget that reflected increased expenditures of 2.66%, despite an inflation rate approaching 9%.
In addition to this, the city council also approved a $100 water bill credit that was issued to Coppell residents aged over 65 and they approved an increase of the Over 65 Property Tax Exemption from $75,000 to $100,000.
The Strategic Financial Engagement Department also implemented winter averaging, which put residents in control of the sewer portion of their utility bill.
5. Police and fire
In 2022, the Coppell Police Department focused heavily on recruitment and hiring the right people to serve the community. The department worked to change the way officers are trained to better fit the needs of the community. Training focuses on emotional intelligence, citizen expectations, Coppell culture, self-awareness, and personal responsibility.
The Coppell Fire Department has some major successes in 2022, including completing a review and update of the Formal Standards of Cover and departmental strategic plan, participating in several regional and statewide disaster deployments, maintaining Insurance Service Office ISO Class 1 rating, getting recertified in Texas Fire Chief’s “Best Practices,” approving and ordering four replacement ambulances, fully implementing a new Computer Aided Dispatch system and other technology improvements, and responding to 4,165 emergency calls for service.
“Our city council is dedicated and passionate and our city staff love what they do,” Coppell Mayor Wes Mays said. “They work hard to provide high-quality services that you expect and they continue to do it year after year, regardless of adversity, regardless of resources, regardless of inflation. I’m honored and proud to serve as your Mayor of the City of Coppell. There is no other place I would rather be and no other community I would rather serve.”
