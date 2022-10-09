There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans.
Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center
October Paint and Sip with Createria Studios at the Coppell Arts Center is this Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. This month, instructor Kate Sherma will walk participants through a paint project where they will individually work on the same project. No experience is necessary, all tools will be provided, and participants will be able to take their artwork home. Tickets for the event are limited to one ticket per person and more information can be found on the Coppell Arts Center’s website.
Coppell Community Orchestra
The Coppell Community Orchestra is presenting a “Dance With Me” program for the whole family. On Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Main Hall of the Coppell Arts Center, the Coppell Community Orchestra will provide attendees with opportunities to enjoy music and dance. The lobby opens one hour prior to the performance starting and the Main Hall doors open 30 minutes prior. Tickets for the event are $5 for adults and $1 for children and students. For more information, visit the Coppell Arts Center’s website.
Pioneer Day
The Coppell Historical Society is inviting the community to Pioneer Day in Old Town Coppell on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at Heritage Park. The event will have a petting farm, free snow cones, and feature the grand opening of the Minyard Store and Gift Shop, which will have locally-made items for sale. There will be a formal ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visitwww.coppellhistoricalsociety.org.
Coppell Writer’s Group
The Coppell Writer’s Group is meeting at the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. For anyone seeking inspiration and support in writing practices, facilitators Tara Henderson and Becky Pulford will be there to help. Attendees are encouraged to bring a notebook and pen and join the discussion to talk about all things writing.
‘To Die For’
This is the final week to see “To Die For” at Runway Theatre in Grapevine. The show is directed byEmily-Ann Moriarty-Phillips and features the story of best-selling historical romance writer Carla Woods. This comedic thriller features Woods and is filled with twists and turns likely to keep viewers entertained. The show runs through Oct. 16 and tickets for the show can be purchased on Runway Theatre’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.