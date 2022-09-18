Several local activities are likely to keep you occupied in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week. Take a look below to help finalize your weekly plans.
Paint & Sip night
The Coppell Arts Center is hosting another Paint & Sips night. During this two-hour painting class, participants will individually work on the same project. No experience is necessary and a selection of beer and wine will be available for attendees to purchase. The class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Reception Hall in the Coppell Arts Center. Tickets are $30 per person and more information can be found on the Coppell Arts Center’s website.
Flower arranging workshop
This Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Amanda Vanhoozier of Bishop Hill Farm Flowers is hosting a styled flower arranging workshop. This floral experience is centered around the seasonally grown flowers and foliage from her flower farm in Old Town Coppell. The community is invited to enjoy an evening designing a flower arrangement at Tattered Style, a vintage shop in Old Town Coppell. Registration for the event is required and more information can be found on Vanhoozier’s Facebook page.
Wildflower seed bombs at Coppell Nature Park
This Thursday, Sept. 22, join the Biodiversity Education Center at Coppell Nature Park to help restore wildlife habitat by making wildflower seed bombs. Once made, seed bombs can be thrown into designated wildscape areas at Coppell Nature Park or participants can take them home to grow in their yard. All materials for the event will be provided. The program is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and free of charge. Registration is not required.
Sunset Socials
Coppell Parks and Recreation is hosting Sunset Socials on Main Street in Coppell. This week, locals can enjoy music from Queen, Muse, Pink Floyd, Killers, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana and more. There are a variety of local food trucks in Old Town Coppell for attendees to choose from. The music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Grapevine Film Festival
If you’re willing to drive to Grapevine this weekend, the Palace Theatre is hosting the 25th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival. On Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, the community can view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers. The event is at 7:30 on Friday and 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets to the event are $10 for general admission.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
