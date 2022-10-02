Coppell and the surrounding communities have plenty of options for events this weekend whether it's immersing yourself in the arts or spending time celebrating fall. Take a look at five things that can help to fill in your weekly schedule.
Bass vocalist Keron Jackson at Coppell Arts Center
The Coppell Arts Center is bringing acclaimed bass vocalist and motivational speaker Keron Jackson to Coppell for three performances this week: one on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. and two on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The concert will take place in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center. Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased atwww.CoppellArtsCenter.org.
Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope is this Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with plenty of opportunities for event goers including shopping at local vendors, watching live cultural performances, participating in contests, and much more. The event is at Andrew Brown Park East, 260 E. Parkway Blvd. and is free and open to the public.
The Miracle Worker
In case you have not gone yet, throughout this week there will be several opportunities for theatre lovers to see “The Miracle Worker” at the Coppell Arts Center. Shows run until Oct. 16 and tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for seniors and students. The show is presented by Theatre Coppell and will be in the Wheelice Wilson, Jr. Theatre.
Open Mic Night in Grapevine
On Monday, Oct. 3 starting at 8 p.m., join the Mojo Brothers as they host their weekly Open Mic Night in Grapevine at VFW Post 10454 located at 221 N. Main Street. The event is free and open to anyone — solo artist or band — who wants to participate in the Open Mic Night. Nonparticipants are welcome as well.
PumpkinFest
Starting this Friday, Oct. 7 and running through Sunday, Oct. 23 is PumpkinFest hosted by the Grapevine Parks and Recreation Department. The event will be at Meadowmere Park and there will be several activities including buying pumpkins, photo-ops, funnel cakes, and Halloween-themed hike on the Meadowmere Park Trail. The event runs Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
