There’s a few events this week (October 16-23) that will help get individuals in the spirit for fall including glassblowing, live music and more. Take a look at the top five events in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week.
Diwali family fun night
There will be a Diwali family fun night at the Cozby Library and Community Commons from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The event is aimed to celebrate Diwali at the Library and attendees can expect crafts, stories, and more to celebrate the Festival of the Lights. The event is designed for families with young children, but all ages are welcome. The event is open and free to the public.
Craft night at the library
For teens in Coppell who love Halloween and want to try their hand at gardening, they are welcome to visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for a craft evening. During the event, participants will create spooky terrariums. Supplies are provided and include terrarium jars, live plants, spooky decorations, soil, and rocks. This program is open to teens in grades 6-12. Registration is preferred but not required.
Coppell Farmers Market
With fall weather approaching, the Coppell Farmers Market is the perfect place to ring in the season. Vendors include grass-fed meats and poultry, organic eggs, artisan breads, honey, and other specialty products. The market is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Old Town Square in Coppell on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Pumpkin glassblowing
Create your very own glass pumpkin on Oct. 21 or Oct. 22 at Grapevine Glassblowing Studio - Vetro Art Gallery. To celebrate the fall season, visit the studio for this pumpkin event and interactive experience for individuals 12 and up. Registration is required and tickets are $65 per person. To register for a specific time, visit www.vetroartglass.com.
Fall music series
During this week’s Fall Music Series at Grapevine Main, guests can enjoy food from six chef-inspired global kitchens, specialty crafted cocktails, and performances by some of the best local artists in DFW. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. located on the Plaza directly outside of Harvest Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
