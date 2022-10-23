Halloween weekend is here and for those that participate, Coppell has several opportunities for residents to enjoy, such as trick-or-treating events. There are also activities put on by the city that include live music or learning how to crochet. Take a look at five events Coppell has to offer this week.
‘A Choir for All Ages’
The Coppell Community Chorale presents “A Choir for All Ages” on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center. The event is a celebration of the beauty of choral music from childhood to adulthood. The concert will feature music from the Coppell Children’s Chorus, Coppell High School Choirs, Ouachita Baptist University Choirs and the Variations of the Coppell Community Chorale. Tickets are available at www.coppellartscenter.org.
‘Scare on the Square’
In Old Town Coppell on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., residents are encouraged to visit Old Town businesses in their best Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat with them. The event is called “Scare on the Square” and participating businesses will be handing out treats during the event. For a list of participating businesses, visit the City of Coppell’s website.
‘Trunk or Treat at The CORE’
The CORE is hosting “Trunk or Treat at The CORE” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in The CORE Parking Lot. The CORE is encouraging residents to put on their costume, grab a candy bucket and enjoy a safe and interactive trick-or-treating experience. No registration is required but Coppell residents can choose to participate by decorating their truck and offering candy to around 1,000 children. All candy must be pre-packaged and unopened. Registration to hand out candy is required at no cost.
Mindfulness meditation practice
The Cozby Library and Community Commons has invited guest instructor Sheela Singla for a guided mindfulness meditation practice on Sunday, Oct. 23 starting at 2 p.m. Singla is currently training with the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center to become a certified mindfulness teacher. She will provide a brief introduction for new attendees and will cover different topics of interest.
Crochet introduction
Continuing events at the Cozby Library and Community Commons is an introduction to crochet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. This hands-on program is intended for those who have never crocheted before or have attempted to learn but need extra assistance. All supplies will be provided, but participants may bring their own yarn and hook if preferred. Registration for the event is required and it is open to adults 18 or older.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
